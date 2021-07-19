checkAd

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of RenovaCare, Inc. (OTC: RCAR) securities between August 14, 2017 and May 28, 2021, for damages pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Since its inception, RenovaCare has generated no revenue and has no commercialized products. Its activities consist primarily of research and development, business development, and capital raises.

RenovaCare, Inc. (RCAR) Had Defective Disclosure Controls and Procedures that Caused its Stock Price to be Materially Inflated

According to the complaint, on May 28, 2021, the SEC issued a release stating it had charged RenovaCare with securities fraud. According to the SEC’s complaint, between July 2017 and January 2018, the Company’s controlling shareholder and Chairman, Harmel Rayat (“Rayat”), “arranged, and caused RenovaCare to pay for, a promotional campaign designed to increase the company’s stock price.” Specifically, “Rayat was closely involved in directing the promotion and editing promotional materials, and arranged to funnel payments to the publisher through consultants to conceal RenovaCare’s involvement in the campaign.” When OTC Markets Group, Inc. requested that RenovaCare explain its relationship to the promotion, the complaint alleges that “Rayat and RenovaCare then drafted and issued a press release and a Form 8-K that contained material misrepresentations and omissions denying Rayat’s and the company’s involvement in the promotion.” On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.66, or 24.8%, over three consecutive trading sessions to close at $2.00 per share on June 2, 2021.

If you purchased shares of RenovaCare, Inc. (RCAR) between August 14, 2017 and May 28, 2021, you have until September 14, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

