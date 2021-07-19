Sight Sciences Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc., a growth-stage medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devices that target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 11,500,000 shares of common stock including the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase 1,500,000 additional shares of common stock, at the initial public offering price of $24.00 per share. The total gross proceeds to Sight Sciences, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $276 million. Shares of Sight Sciences’s common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 15, 2021, under the ticker symbol “SGHT.”



Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup and Piper Sandler are also acting as book-running managers for the offering.