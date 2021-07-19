checkAd

CommScope Announces Technology Leadership Transition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 23:30  |  41   |   |   

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, today announced that Morgan Kurk is stepping down as chief technology officer and segment leader of Broadband Networks, effective immediately. Tom Cloonan, PhD, currently chief technology officer of the Broadband Networks segment, has been appointed chief technology officer on an interim basis as the Company evaluates its longer-term strategic requirements of the CTO office.

Dr. Tom Cloonan, who joined CommScope through the ARRIS acquisition, is an industry veteran with a well-established track record of innovative technology leadership. With his extensive experience and contributions to the evolution of modern communications infrastructure solutions, Dr. Tom Cloonan is well positioned to serve in this expanded role.

Chuck Treadway, president and chief executive officer, stated, “Tom brings a wealth of technology expertise, particularly in next generation cable technologies. Prior to his 17 years with ARRIS, Tom spent 17 years at Bell Labs, delivering cutting-edge technologies to telecom providers. His work has resulted in more than 60 patents and over 100 published papers.”

The Company also announced today that Ric Johnsen, currently senior vice president of the Converged Network Solutions (CNS) business, will assume leadership of the entirety of the Broadband Networks segment. Mr. Johnsen is an experienced operator with deep industry knowledge across both the active and passive network infrastructure solutions supported by CommScope. He has also led much of the work in the company’s design and delivery of advanced virtualized headend solutions, Edge products (Remote PHY and Remote MAC PHY), and PON technologies, and he is very well positioned to lead the segment in delivering the networks of the future.

Treadway continued, “Throughout his 11 years at CommScope, Ric has led a wide range of business segments, including overseeing operations of our Outside Plant Solutions business and most recently the CNS business. Prior to joining CommScope, he led the team responsible for developing and introducing our most advanced emerging technologies. His industry knowledge and experience, as well as his disciplined, accountability-first leadership approach honed during his time in the United States Army make him an invaluable member of our team and an ideal candidate to lead Broadband Networks.

