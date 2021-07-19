First Solar Appoints Anita Marangoly George to Board of Directors

TEMPE, Ariz., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) has appointed Anita Marangoly George, a senior executive with almost four decades of diverse global experience in institutional finance and sustainable infrastructure investing, to its board of directors, effective July 15, 2021. Ms. George will serve on First Solar’s Nominating and Governance, and Technology Committees.

Ms. George has held various positions at la Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec (CDPQ), a global investment group managing funds for public retirement and insurance plans. She is currently a strategic advisor and served as executive vice president and deputy head of CDPQ’s global investment arm, CDPQ Global. Prior to that, Ms. George served as executive vice president and head of CDPQ’s Emerging Markets and Strategic Partnerships. She joined CDPQ in 2016 as its managing director for South Asia, establishing its presence and developing investment partnerships in India. During her time at CDPQ, she designed CDPQ’s emerging market strategy, growing its business, partnerships, and presence in Asia and Latin America.

Before CDPQ, Ms. George worked at the World Bank as a senior director in its global energy and extractives practice, and before that spent over a decade with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), where she led the institution’s efforts to finance infrastructure and natural resources projects in India, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Latin America regions. Ms. George pioneered IFC’s financing of private, commercial solar projects and was key in promoting its Scaling Solar program across emerging markets. She has also held positions at Siemens Financial Services and the Steel Authority of India.

“Anita’s experience working in climate finance and infrastructure across key global markets, combined with her passion for human capital development and sustainability, makes her uniquely qualified to join our board,” said Mark Widmar, chief executive officer of First Solar. “With the company poised for growth with a differentiated solar technology that is critical to the fight against climate change, I am confident that her expertise and insights will help First Solar navigate its journey to lead the world’s sustainable energy future.”