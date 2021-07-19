checkAd

FOX News Digital Claims Number One Spot in Multiplatform Minutes and Multiplatform Views During Second Quarter

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 23:51  |  23   |   |   

FOX News Digital closed out the second quarter of 2021 earning the top spot in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views, reaching over 4.7 billion multiplatform views and nearly 9.9 billion multiplatform total minutes, according to Comscore. In the most recent month of June, the digital network surpassed CNN.com in total multiplatform minutes for the fourth consecutive month and outperformed all other news brands in the news competitive set, with 2.9 billion minutes, also according to Comscore. In June, the digital network notched over 1.5 billion total multiplatform views, outpacing CNN.com in the metric yet again and delivering over 83 million multiplatform unique visitors. Additionally, the FOX News Mobile App drove nearly 7 million unique visitors in June, edging out CNN in the category.*

For the 82nd consecutive month, FOX News remained the most engaged news brand on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram). FOX News was also the top-performer in Facebook and Instagram interactions among news competitors, with over 25 million Facebook interactions and nearly 21 million on Instagram, according to Socialbakers. FOX News also reigned as the top news outlet in YouTube video views, with over 232 million, while FOXBusiness.com topped the business competition in the category with 31 million views, up 14 percent from the previous month.

Additionally, during the second quarter of 2021, FOXBusiness.com earned double digit increases (+14 percent in both categories) versus the second quarter of 2020, delivering 340 million total multiplatform views and 591 million multiplatform total minutes. In June, FOXBusiness.com secured 22.5 million multiplatform unique visitors and drove 108 million multiplatform views. The business network also totaled 186 million multiplatform minutes in June and surpassed Forbes.com in multiplatform minutes for the ninth consecutive month. FOXBusiness.com was also up in multiplatform views (+4 percent) and multiplatform minutes (+13 percent) versus the prior year.**

JUNE 2021 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Minutes
 FOX News Digital – 2,905,000,000 (down 38 percent vs. June 2020)
CNN.com – 2,325,000,000 (down 53 percent vs. June 2020)

Multi-Platform Total Views
 FOX News Digital – 1,511,000,000 (down 21 percent vs. June 2020)
CNN.com – 1,419,000,000 (down 45 percent vs. June 2020)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors
 FOX News Digital – 83,744,000 (down 25 percent vs. June 2020)
CNN.com – 124,259,000 (down 20 percent vs. June 2020)

2Q’21 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Minutes
 FOX News Digital – 9,865,000,000 (down 26 percent vs. prior year quarter)
CNN.com – 8,034,000,000 (down 47 percent vs. vs. prior year quarter)

Multi-Platform Total Views
 FOX News Digital – 4,720,000,000 (down 18 percent vs. prior year quarter)
CNN.com – 4,641,000,000 (down 42 percent vs. prior year quarter)

Multi-Platform Average Monthly Unique Visitors
 FOX News Digital – 86,168,000 (down 26 percent vs. prior year quarter)
CNN.com – 131,588,000 (down 19 percent vs. prior year quarter)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the upcoming AVOD platform FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 19 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital Network, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, June 2021, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], June 2021, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, June 2021, U.S.

Fox Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FOX News Digital Claims Number One Spot in Multiplatform Minutes and Multiplatform Views During Second Quarter FOX News Digital closed out the second quarter of 2021 earning the top spot in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views, reaching over 4.7 billion multiplatform views and nearly 9.9 billion multiplatform total minutes, according to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Acquire Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and Manufacturing Facility in ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
State of Delaware Selects Quidel for COVID-19 Testing Program at Schools
Verastem Oncology Announces Conversion of Senior Notes Eliminating Substantially All Outstanding ...
New Data for Genentech’s Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) Reinforce Safety Profile in People With ...
Ingersoll Rand Confirms All-Cash Private Offer Made to SPX Flow
Velodyne Lidar Announces Leadership Transition
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Alibaba Group Will Announce June Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021
Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities in Canada with Cloudworks Acquisition
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 26/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
24.06.21FOX Weather Names First Meteorologists to Helm Programming Across the FOX Weather Streaming Service
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21FOX News Digital Outperforms All News Brands in Multiplatform Minutes and Multiplatform Views
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten