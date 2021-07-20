checkAd

Ashland to report financial results for third quarter fiscal 2021 after NYSE closes July 27, and host webcast with securities analysts and investors at 9 a.m. ET July 28

WILMINGTON, Del., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) will issue its third-quarter earnings release at approximately 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The company’s live webcast with securities analysts and investors will take place at 9 a.m. ET, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 and include an executive summary and detailed remarks. Simultaneously, the company will post a slide presentation in the Investor Relations section of its website http://investor.ashland.com.   

Among those participating in the webcast presentation will be:

  • Guillermo Novo, chairman and chief executive officer;
  • Kevin Willis, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and
  • Seth Mrozek, director of investor relations.

The webcast and supporting materials will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Ashland website at http://investor.ashland.com. Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast and supporting materials will be available on the website for 12 months.

About Ashland 

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a premier specialty materials company with a conscious and proactive mindset for sustainability. The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 4,200 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit www.ashland.com and www.ashland.com/sustainability to learn more.

Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor Relations:                                        Media Relations:
Seth A. Mrozek                                              Carolmarie C. Brown
+1 (302) 594-5010                                          +1 (302) 995-3158
samrozek@ashland.com                            ccbrown@ashland.com

