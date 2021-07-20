checkAd

Golden Valley Bancshares Reports Second Quarter Results (Unaudited)

Autor: Accesswire
20.07.2021, 00:25  |  36   |   |   

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Golden Valley Bancshares (OTC PINK:GVYB), with its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Valley Bank headquartered in Chico, California today reported second quarter 2021 net profit of $1,317,255, and year to date …

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Golden Valley Bancshares (OTC PINK:GVYB), with its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Valley Bank headquartered in Chico, California today reported second quarter 2021 net profit of $1,317,255, and year to date net profit of $2,743,694, 33.3% and 27.8% increases from the same period last year. On a pre-tax bases, earnings were $1,899,255 for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 compared to $1,414,245 for the same period in 2020, a 34.3% increase. For the first six months of 2021, pre-tax earnings were $3,923,694 compared to $3,062,201 for the same period in 2020, a 28.1% increase.

Second quarter 2021 financial highlights compared to the second quarter of 2020 include:

  • Assets up $26.5 million to $442.8 million, or 6.4%
  • Loans down -$33.4 million to $247.2 million, or -11.9%
  • Deposits up $48.7 million to $404.1 million, or 13.7%

During the second quarter, the Bank continued to support local businesses by processing the forgiveness of 98 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans through the Small Business Administration (SBA) totaling $26.9 million. The bank funded 782 PPP loans totaling $127.1 million and has received $83.2 million or 65.43% in forgiveness from PPP round 1 and round 2 loans combined. "We are working diligently to assist small businesses throughout this economic challenge," said Mark Francis, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Asset quality continues to be excellent as there were no loans considered to be non-performing. By comparison, the average was 0.76% of total assets for the Bank's national peer group, based on data provided as of March 31, 2021 (the most recent data available). The company has set aside $4.5 million in loan loss reserves to protect it from future economic uncertainties. Golden Valley continues to be a well-capitalized bank and far exceeds minimum regulatory requirements. More complete financial information can be viewed on the Bank's website.

In May, American Banker recognized Golden Valley Bank as one of the Top 200 Publically Traded Community Banks ranked by three-year average Return on Average Equity.

Golden Valley Bancshares, a bank holding company with its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Valley Bank is a locally owned and operated commercial bank serving the needs of individuals and businesses in northern California. The Bank has full service offices in Chico and Redding, California. For more information regarding the bank please call at (530) 894-1000 or visit goldenvalley.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results are pre-fiscal year-end audit and may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, balance sheet management, expanded net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes, technological factors (including external fraud and cybersecurity threats), natural disasters, pandemics such as COVID-19 and financial policies of the United States government and general economic conditions. Golden Valley Bancshares disclaims any obligation to update any such factors.

CONTACT:
Mark Francis
President & CEO
530-894-4920
mfrancis@goldenvalley.bank

SOURCE: Golden Valley Bancshares



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656192/Golden-Valley-Bancshares-Reports-Sec ...

Golden Valley Bancshares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Golden Valley Bancshares Reports Second Quarter Results (Unaudited) CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Golden Valley Bancshares (OTC PINK:GVYB), with its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Valley Bank headquartered in Chico, California today reported second quarter 2021 net profit of $1,317,255, and year to date …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SponsorsOne Announces Doc Wylder's Infused Lemonade is Available at Costco in Record Time
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
AdvanceTC Announces US$3.015 Billion Valuation
Charah Solutions Acquires Avon Lake Generating Station from GenOn for Sustainable Environmental ...
RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Out
Orsu Metals Has Started 2021 Exploration Program
Banyan Gold Announces Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $16 Million
SUIC Midas Touch Enters a New Frontier of Multi-Level Marketing With A Focus on Blockchain As It ...
Avidian Commences Exploration at the Golden Zone Project in Alaska
Spruce Ridge Finalizes Acquisition of Oil and Gas Wells in Saskatchewan
Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
Ximen Mining Evaluating Gold Tailings at Wilcox Property - Nelson BC
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...