checkAd

HCW Biologics Inc. Announces Pricing of $56.0 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 00:39  |  39   |   |   

MIRAMAR, Fla., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) (the "Company"), an innovative preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen health span by disrupting the link between chronic, low-grade inflammation and age-related diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten initial public offering of 7,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $8.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $56.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 20, 2021, under the ticker symbol “HCWB”. The offering is expected to close on or about July 22, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. Revere Securities LLC is acting as co-manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 19, 2021. A final prospectus relating to this offering will be filed with the SEC. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com or telephone at (212) 404-7002.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Company Contact

Rebecca Byam, MBA CPA
Chief Financial Officer
HCW Biologics Inc.
954-842-2024, Extension 252
rebeccabyam@hcwbiologics.com
 Investor Relations Contact

Maureen McEnroe, CFA
Executive Vice President
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
212-375-2664
mmcenroe@tiberend.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HCW Biologics Inc. Announces Pricing of $56.0 Million Initial Public Offering MIRAMAR, Fla., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) (the "Company"), an innovative preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen health span by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Cytokinetics Announces Positive Topline Results of Redwood-HCM
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Brookfield Infrastructure Agrees with ISS’ Recommendation to Vote AGAINST the Pembina Transaction ...
ContraFect Announces Multiple Publications on CF-296 Demonstrating Potent In Vivo Antimicrobial ...
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
Eluminex Biosciences Exclusively Licenses FibroGen’s Biosynthetic Cornea Technology and ...
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
California’s NCTD exercises options to add 50 more NFI low-emission Xcelsior CNG buses in North ...
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Cytokinetics Announces Positive Topline Results of Redwood-HCM
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board