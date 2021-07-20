checkAd

Endeavour Silver Signs Agreement to Acquire Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 00:45  |  62   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) announces it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) with Canamex Gold Corp. to acquire a 100% interest in Canamex’ Bruner Property, a gold exploration, located in Nye County, Nevada approximately 180 kilometres (km) southeast of Reno for US$10 million in cash.

Gold was originally discovered at Bruner in 1906 and the district saw intermittent historic small-scale mining between 1906 and 1998. Recent exploration activities by previous operators included mapping, sampling, geophysical surveys and drilling, culminating in a mineral resource estimate in 2015 and a preliminary economic assessment in 2017 outlining a low capital cost, open pit, heap leach mine operation.

Highlights of the Properties:

  • Acquiring a 100% interest totalling 1,457 hectares on patented and unpatented claims, subject to pre-existing NSR royalties, some of which can be repurchased.

  • Ideally located within Nevada’s Walker Lane northwest trending mineral belt currently hosting several producing mines and recent discoveries.

  • Readily accessible by paved highway and gravel roads only 25 km from the town of Gabbs, Nevada. High voltage power is available approximately 30 km from the project and water rights have been secured.

  • Favourable geology with gold and silver occurring in low-sulphidation epithermal veins and in disseminations within sheeted and stockwork zones. Three gold areas have been outlined within a broad 3 km zone of anomalous gold values.

  • Historic resources of 342,000 ounces of gold contained in 17.5 million tonnes grading 0.61 grams per tonne in three zones, Paymaster, HRA and Penelas, as estimated by Canamex Gold. Endeavour has not verified this historic resource estimate and is not relying on it. See below for historic resource estimate qualifications.

  • Strong potential to discover additional gold and silver mineralization amenable to open pit mining, as shown by surface sampling between Paymaster, HRA and Penelas zones.

  • Excellent metallurgy – cyanide leach test results show that each mineralized zone has gold recoveries > 85% for 0.75” to 3.0” crush size with potential for run-of-mine leaching.

  • Provides diversification with an advanced stage exploration project in Nevada, USA, a world class, stable mining jurisdiction.
