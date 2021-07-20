checkAd

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against RenovaCare, Inc. (“RenovaCare” or “the Company”) (OTC: RCAR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between August 14, 2017 and May 28, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 14, 2021.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. RenovaCare and the Company’s controlling shareholder and Chairman, Harmel Rayat ("Rayat") masterminded a promotional campaign using misleading statements to inflate the Company’s stock price artificially. When the OTC Markets asked the Company about its actions, it issued a press release claiming no director, officer, or controlling shareholder had any involvement with the promotional materials developed by a supposed third party. The Company failed to maintain appropriate controls over disclosure. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about RenovaCare, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.




