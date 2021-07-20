checkAd

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Petroteq Energy Inc. (“Petroteq” or “the Company”) (OTC PINK: PQEFF) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Petroteq issued a press release after the market closed on July 16, 2021, titled: "Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management Cease Trade Order; Cautions Against Reliance on Certain Previously-Issued Financial Statements." Among other statements in the press release, the Company disclosed that certain financial statements from 2018 through 2021 could not be relied on, and would be the subject of restatements. The Company added: "the Company will be unable to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q (and related certifications) for the period ended May 31, 2021...until it has completed the planned restatements..., which is anticipated to take several weeks-well beyond the extended filing deadline of July 20, 2021." Based on this news, shares of Petroteq fell on July 19, 2021.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.




