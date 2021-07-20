Ivrnet Announces Change of Location of Annual General Meeting

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Ivrnet Inc. (TSX.V:IVI) ("Ivrnet" or the "Company") announces that it has changed the venue for its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for 10:00 am Mountain Time on July 23, 2021 to Suite …

the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on July 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time at Suite 4000, 520 - 3 rd Ave SW, Calgary, Alberta;

Ave SW, Calgary, Alberta; the Company will post a copy of this news release on SEDAR; and

the Company will take all reasonable steps necessary to inform all parties involved in the proxy voting infrastructure (such as intermediaries, transfer agents and proxy service providers) of the change in the location for the Meeting.

The Company will not be preparing revised or supplemental proxy materials for the Meeting. A copy of the materials for the meeting are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, and to mitigate the risks to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, the Company has set up a teleconference line for shareholders to call to participate in the meeting. Please text or call 1-800-351-7227 in advance of the Meeting to obtain the telephone number and participant code. The Company strongly encourages shareholders to participate via teleconference and to not attend the meeting in person. The current recommendations of Alberta's Chief Medical Officer discourage such in person gatherings and encourage people to stay home whenever possible. If you choose to attend in person, please be advised that the Company reserves the right to refuse entrance to the meeting to anyone who appears to be displaying symptoms associated with COVID-19. The Company also reserves the right to refuse entrance to the meeting to anyone if the then current recommendations or requirements of Alberta's Chief Health Officer cannot be adequately complied with including, but not limited to, social distancing recommendations and limits on the size of gatherings.