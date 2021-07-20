Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Stryve Foods LLC Announce Shareholder Approval of the Business Combination

NEW YORK and PLANO, Texas, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: ANDA, ANDAW, and ANDAU) (“Andina”) and Stryve Foods LLC (“Stryve” or “the Company”), an emerging healthy snack platform disrupting traditional snacking categories, today announced that in a special meeting held today, Andina’s shareholders voted to approve the previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”). Approximately 99.9% of the votes cast at the meeting, representing approximately 84.7% of Andina's outstanding shares as of the record date, voted to approve the Business Combination. In addition, Andina’s shareholders approved all other proposals put before shareholders at the special meeting.

– Combined Company to Operate as Stryve Foods, Inc. and Expected to Begin Trading on NASDAQ Under Ticker "SNAX" and “SNAXW” on or about July 21, 2021 –

The Business Combination is expected to close on July 20, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain other closing conditions. Additionally, the deadline for electing redemptions has passed and 756,896 shares have been redeemed in connection with the Business Combination. Upon consummation of the Business Combination, the combined company will operate as Stryve Foods, Inc. and will be listed on NASDAQ under the new symbols “SNAX” and “SNAXW,” respectively.

About Stryve Foods LLC

Stryve is an emerging healthy snacking company which manufactures, markets and sells highly differentiated healthy snacking products that Stryve believes can disrupt traditional snacking categories. Stryve’s mission is “to help Americans snack better and live happier, better lives.” Stryve offers convenient snacks that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks. Stryve offers all-natural, delicious snacks which it believes are nutritious and offer consumers a convenient healthy snacking option for their on-the-go lives.

Stryve’s current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve’s all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve’s products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today.