Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Consolidated Results for Second Quarter 2021

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and subsidiaries (NYSE: CPAC; BVL: CPACASC1) (“the Company” or “Pacasmayo”) a leading cement company serving the Peruvian construction industry, announced today its consolidated results for the second quarter (“2Q21”) and the six months (6M21) ended June 30, 2021. These results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and are stated in nominal Peruvian Soles (S/).

(All comparisons are to 2Q20, unless otherwise stated)

Sales volume of cement, concrete and precast increased 257.2% mainly due to the continued increase in sales of bagged cement, to the self-construction segment and to the public sector for reconstruction related projects, and to the halt in commercialization experience during 2Q20. If we compare volume to 2Q19, which did not have any external effects, the increase is 41.8%.

Revenues increased 285.7%, mainly due to the continued increase in sales and to the halt in commercialization during 2Q20 mentioned above. When compared to 2Q19, revenues increased 37.0%.

Consolidated EBITDA of S/90.0 million, an increase due to negative EBITDA during 2Q20 mainly due to the halt in sales of cement mentioned above, as well as the fixed costs derived from the halt in production during said quarter, as well as higher sales during 2Q21.

Net income of S/ 27.7 million, an increase mainly due to the halt in commercialization mentioned above, as well as increased sales during this quarter.

6M21 Financial and Operational Highlights:

(All comparisons are to 6M20, unless otherwise stated)

Sales volume of cement, concrete and precast increased 124.1% mainly due to the continued increase in sales of bagged cement, to the self-construction segment and to the public sector for reconstruction related projects, and to the halt in commercialization experience during 2Q20.

Revenues increased 119.0%, mainly due to the continued increase in sales and to the halt in commercialization during 2Q20 mentioned above.

Consolidated EBITDA of S/195.2 million, a 193.1% increase due to the halt in sales of cement and the increase in fixed costs mentioned above.

Net income of S/ 59.5 million, an increase mainly due the loss during 6M20 because of the halt in commercialization mentioned above, as well as increased sales during this quarter.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is a cement company, located in the Northern region of Peru. In February 2012, the Company’s shares were listed on The New York Stock Exchange - Euronext under the ticker symbol "CPAC". With more than 60 years of operating history, the Company produces, distributes and sells cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete. Pacasmayo’s products are primarily used in construction, which has been one of the fastest-growing segments of the Peruvian economy in recent years. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining operations.

