Newgen Unveils NewgenONE, the Comprehensive Digital Transformation Platform for Enterprises

The low code platform unlocks simple from complex, content-driven business operations

SYDNEY, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software is excited to unveil the one and only, comprehensive digital transformation platform — NewgenONE — to simplify even the most complex business processes, manage the messiest information, and drive customer engagement based on changing demands.

Newgen Logo

Newgen's digital transformation platform, now known as NewgenONE, combines existing process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. The platform enables enterprises to leverage low code to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. NewgenONE provides users with information, while empowering professional IT developers with speed and agility. Furthermore, it enables seamless integration of business applications with back-end and third-party systems.

"Enterprises are embracing digital transformation to simplify processes spanning siloed departments, information across data systems and files, and customer engagements across channels. NewgenONE is the only platform that can handle such levels of complexity for superior employee and customer experiences. NewgenONE unlocks simple," said Diwakar Nigam, Managing Director and Chairman, Newgen Software.

"Our platform does it all — from developing 100% custom-fit business applications to helping enterprises leverage hyperautomation and robotic process automation; from enabling scalability in processes to simplifying use cases across industries. The platform seamlessly handles complex business processes and manages the complex information related to those processes," he further added.

The NewgenONE Digital Transformation Platform unlocks simple in business operations, making it easier for all stakeholders to participate, utilize information, make decisions, and service their internal and external customers.

NewgenONE is in direct response to enterprises' growing need for managing business complexities, enabling customer success, and expediting digital transformation. Enterprises across 72 countries rely on NewgenONE's underlying, industry-leading platforms for their customer-facing and content-driven business transformation initiatives.

About Newgen Software Technologies Pty Ltd

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries. Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com

Contact:

Asif Khan
asif.khan@newgensoft.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676258/Newgen_Logo.jpg




