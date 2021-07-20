checkAd

Daseke, Inc. to Release Second Quarter Results on August 3, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 02:33  |  29   |   |   

ADDISON, Texas, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (or the “Company”), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, today announced that it plans to report results for its fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on August 3, 2021. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results is scheduled for August 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET.

Investors, analysts, and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call with accompanying presentation slides, available on the Company’s website at https://www.daseke.com. Interested parties may also participate in the call by dialing (855) 242-9918 and entering the passcode 1980152. A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, under the events section.

About Daseke, Inc.
Daseke, Inc. is the largest flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics company in North America. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to many of the world’s most respected industrial shippers through experienced people, a fleet of more than 4,500 tractors and 11,000 flatbed and specialized trailers. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com.

Investor Relations:
Alpha IR Group
Tel 1-312-445-2870
DSKE@alpha-ir.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Daseke, Inc. to Release Second Quarter Results on August 3, 2021 ADDISON, Texas, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (or the “Company”), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, today announced that it plans to report results for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Cytokinetics Announces Positive Topline Results of Redwood-HCM
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Brookfield Infrastructure Agrees with ISS’ Recommendation to Vote AGAINST the Pembina Transaction ...
ContraFect Announces Multiple Publications on CF-296 Demonstrating Potent In Vivo Antimicrobial ...
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
Eluminex Biosciences Exclusively Licenses FibroGen’s Biosynthetic Cornea Technology and ...
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
California’s NCTD exercises options to add 50 more NFI low-emission Xcelsior CNG buses in North ...
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Cytokinetics Announces Positive Topline Results of Redwood-HCM
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board