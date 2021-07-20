checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Agreement to fund, develop and invest in flagship Atlassian development

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Agreement to fund, develop and invest in flagship Atlassian development

20-Jul-2021 / 02:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

20 July 2021

Agreement to fund, develop and invest in flagship Atlassian development

Dexus today announced that it has entered into binding terms which provide a framework to fund, develop and invest in Atlassian's new headquarters in Sydney, located adjacent to the Central Place Sydney development[1], and within the State Government-led Tech Central precinct.

The site is located at 8-10 Lee Street, Sydney and spans 3,487 square metres. The development spanning 75,088 square metres of GFA, will comprise a market-leading sustainable 40-level office tower with retail amenities and new YHA accommodation space at its base, as well as new public realm around Central Station. Atlassian will take a 15-year lease with the tenancy to become Atlassian's headquarters.

The building is targeting 6-star NABERS Energy and 6-star Green Star design ratings. Designed by New York based SHoP Architects in partnership with Australian firm BVN, the building is focused on occupant wellbeing and comprises a hybrid timber tower, with each four-storey section to be known as "habitats", that will have naturally ventilated areas throughout.

As part of the arrangements Dexus will act as development manager and take responsibility for delivering the project, fund 100% of the project costs during construction, and retain a long-term equity interest in the asset with Atlassian. The total project costs are expected to be $1.4 billion.

The agreement is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including planning and other government approvals, which are expected to be satisfied by December 2021, with construction expected to commence in early 2022 and reach completion in early 2026.

