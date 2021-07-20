checkAd

The Becker Milk Company Limited 2021 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Becker Milk Company Limited (the “Company”) (TSX-BEK.B) is pleased to report the results for the year ended April 30, 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Total revenues for the year ended April 30, 2021 were $3,097,155 compared to $3,174,164 for the same period in 2020;
  • Net operating income for the year was $2,367,836 compared to $2,569,034 in 2020;
  • Net income for the year was 1.96 per share, compared to 0.46 per share in 2020.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net operating income for the year ended April 30, 2021 decreased $201,198 to $2,367,836 as compared with the previous year, as a result of reduced property revenue and higher property operating expenses.

               
          Year ended
          April 30
            2021       2020  
Property revenue       $3,024,970     $3,036,785  
Finance income         72,185       137,379  
Total revenues       $3,097,155     $3,174,164  
               
Property revenue       $3,024,970     $3,036,785  
Property operating expenses     (657,134 )     (467,751 )
Net operating income     $2,367,836     $2,569,034  
               
Adjusted funds from operations   $752,800     $1,098,542  
               
Net income attributable to common and special shareholders $3,536,378     $833,971  
               
Average common and special shares outstanding   1,808,360       1,808,360  
               
Income per share       $1.96     $0.46  


Components of the $2,702,407 decrease in net income for the year ended April 30, 2021 compared to the year ended April 30, 2020 are:

           
Increase in the fair value adjustment $3,518,000  
Decrease in current taxes       337,215  
Decrease in strategic review expenses   8,260  
Increase in gain on disposal     477  
Decrease in finance income     (65,194 )
Decrease in net operating income     (201,198 )
Increase in administrative expenses     (207,367 )
Increase in deferred taxes       (687,786 )
Increase in net income     $2,702,407  

The large increase in the fair value adjustment to investment properties resulted from revised assumptions with respect to capitalization rates and market rents reflecting current market conditions.

ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

For the year ended April 30, 2021 the Company recorded adjusted funds from operations of $752,800 ($0.42 per share) compared to $1,098,542 ($0.61 per share) in 2021.

               
          Year ended
          April 30
            2021       2020  
Funds from operations     $756,537     $1,110,539  
Deduct:              
Expenses related to strategic review     (3,737 )     (11,997 )
Adjusted funds from operations   $752,800     $1,098,542  
               
Adjusted funds from operations per share $0.42     $0.61  

STRATEGIC REVIEW

Since 2014 the Board of Directors has been evaluating strategic directions for the Company and has engaged in discussions with potential acquirors. None of those discussions are active at this time. During this period a programme of divesting less desirable sites has resulted in the sale of 25 investment properties. The Company continues to review its strategic alternatives and will update the market as appropriate, and as required.

The Company’s annual financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2021, along with the Management’s Discussion and Analysis will be filed with SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that although the terms “Net Operating Income”, and “Funds From Operations” are commonly used to measure, compare and explain the operating and financial performance of Canadian real estate companies and such terms are defined in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis, such terms are not recognized terms under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles.  Such terms do not necessarily have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by the other publicly traded entities.

For the Board of Directors
G.W.J. Pottow, President
Tel: 416-698-2591 





Disclaimer

