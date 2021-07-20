Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 Million

BOULDER, Colo., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBI) (the “Company” or “Brickell”), clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases, today announced that, due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced public offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 11,290,323 shares of common stock of the Company at a price to the public of $0.62 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the public offering is expected to occur on or about July 22, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company has granted to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,693,548 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $7.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Brickell and assuming no exercise of the option to purchase additional shares. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for research and development, including clinical trials, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-254037) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and declared effective on March 17, 2021. The offering of the shares of common stock is being made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, and the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by e-mail at placements@hcwco.com or by calling (212) 856-5711.