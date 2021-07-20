Pharming signs agreement with NewBridge Pharmaceuticals for the commercialization of RUCONEST in the Middle East and North Africa

LEIDEN, Netherlands, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM) (Nasdaq: PHAR) announces it has entered into an exclusive licence agreement with NewBridge Pharmaceuticals ("NewBridge") for the distribution of RUCONEST (conestat alfa) in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA").

NewBridge, headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is a regional specialty company, with a comprehensive pharmaceutical platform of services and expertise, established to bridge the access gap and partner with global pharma and biotech companies to in-license and commercialize US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved innovative therapeutics that address unmet medical needs into MENA.

Under the terms of the agreement, NewBridge will work closely with Pharming to provide access for RUCONEST for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema ("HAE") in MENA. NewBridge will be responsible for the named patient supply and, where applicable, marketing of RUCONEST in the region.

RUCONEST is a plasma-free recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor ("rhC1INH") protein replacement therapy approved for the treatment of acute attacks of HAE in adults and children aged two years and over.1 RUCONEST is approved by the FDA and EMA and commercialised in over 20 countries.

HAE is a rare genetic condition characterized by recurrent, unpredictable episodic swellings of mucosal or cutaneous sites, causing pain, disfigurement, and disability which last for hours, and occasionally, several days.2 For patients, the disorder is disabling and can be fatal if not treated.2

Sijmen de Vries, Chief Executive Officer, Pharming Group commented:

"Pharming is committed to supporting patients with HAE, along with their caregivers, as they live with this debilitating disease. We are therefore delighted to enter into this agreement with NewBridge to ensure access to RUCONEST in new geographies. NewBridge's extensive experience in the Middle East and North Africa, along with their strategic focus in rare diseases, make them an ideal partner for Pharming in the region. We look forward to continuing to expand the global reach of RUCONEST, in line with our growth strategy, to serve HAE patients with unmet medical needs."