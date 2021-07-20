SoftwareONE to acquire SE16N, a leading SAP cloud technology expert in Eastern Europe

Stans, Switzerland I 20 July 2021 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced that it will acquire SE16N, a leading SAP technology service provider and SAP S/4HANA specialist. SE16N provides a range of comprehensive SAP cloud services to help customers maximize the value of their SAP investments. The acquisition further strengthens SoftwareONE's fast-growing SAP practice in Europe and globally, adding a team of skilled SAP cloud experts and significant delivery capabilities.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Warsaw, Poland, SE16N (SE16N.com) specializes in the provision of SAP technology services, including manage hosting and development, to help customers in their digital transformation journey from on-premise to SAP in the public cloud. With a strong reputation for cloud acumen, the vast majority of SE16N's approximately 60 employees are multi-certified in Azure, AWS and GCP competencies. The company is a Microsoft Gold Partner, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner with SAP Competency and also recently joined the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP) for SAP.

Reinhard Waldinger, Regional Head EMEA, said "We are delighted to welcome SE16N to SoftwareONE. The company's in-depth SAP expertise and delivery capabilities complement our existing SAP business well and put us in an even stronger position to meet the fast-growing needs of European, as well as global, SAP customers as they adopt S/4HANA and move workloads onto cloud platforms."

"SE16N is now coming together with SoftwareONE to join our cloud-native global platform. With its unrivalled reputation, SE16N will be pivotal in further expanding our global SAP services practice, thereby fueling our public cloud partner programs, including the strategic Microsoft agreement announced in March 2021. As the SAP services market continues to demonstrate exceptional growth, SoftwareONE will be well-positioned with over 300 skilled SAP cloud specialists globally," said Daniel DaVinci, global practice leader SoftwareONE SAP Services.