checkAd

EQS-News SoftwareONE to acquire SE16N, a leading SAP cloud technology expert in Eastern Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.07.2021, 07:00  |  38   |   |   

EQS Group-News: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
SoftwareONE to acquire SE16N, a leading SAP cloud technology expert in Eastern Europe

20.07.2021 / 07:00

Media Release

SoftwareONE to acquire SE16N, a leading SAP cloud technology expert in Eastern Europe

Stans, Switzerland I 20 July 2021 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced that it will acquire SE16N, a leading SAP technology service provider and SAP S/4HANA specialist. SE16N provides a range of comprehensive SAP cloud services to help customers maximize the value of their SAP investments. The acquisition further strengthens SoftwareONE's fast-growing SAP practice in Europe and globally, adding a team of skilled SAP cloud experts and significant delivery capabilities.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Warsaw, Poland, SE16N (SE16N.com) specializes in the provision of SAP technology services, including manage hosting and development, to help customers in their digital transformation journey from on-premise to SAP in the public cloud. With a strong reputation for cloud acumen, the vast majority of SE16N's approximately 60 employees are multi-certified in Azure, AWS and GCP competencies. The company is a Microsoft Gold Partner, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner with SAP Competency and also recently joined the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP) for SAP.

Reinhard Waldinger, Regional Head EMEA, said "We are delighted to welcome SE16N to SoftwareONE. The company's in-depth SAP expertise and delivery capabilities complement our existing SAP business well and put us in an even stronger position to meet the fast-growing needs of European, as well as global, SAP customers as they adopt S/4HANA and move workloads onto cloud platforms."

"SE16N is now coming together with SoftwareONE to join our cloud-native global platform. With its unrivalled reputation, SE16N will be pivotal in further expanding our global SAP services practice, thereby fueling our public cloud partner programs, including the strategic Microsoft agreement announced in March 2021. As the SAP services market continues to demonstrate exceptional growth, SoftwareONE will be well-positioned with over 300 skilled SAP cloud specialists globally," said Daniel DaVinci, global practice leader SoftwareONE SAP Services.

Seite 1 von 3
SoftwareONE Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News SoftwareONE to acquire SE16N, a leading SAP cloud technology expert in Eastern Europe EQS Group-News: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions SoftwareONE to acquire SE16N, a leading SAP cloud technology expert in Eastern Europe 20.07.2021 / 07:00 Media Release SoftwareONE to acquire SE16N, a leading SAP cloud …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
Devirex Marktentwicklung lipivir
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Weitere signifikante Ergebnisse aus Korbel Main
DGAP-News: PNE AG: Wind farms in France and Thuringia handed over
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Agreement to fund, develop and invest in flagship Atlassian development
Ausdehnung des Explorationsprogramms auf neue Konzessionsgebiete sorgt für Kaufphantasie.
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: adjustment of revenue and earnings guidance for fiscal year 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG - „Administrative Services' aus Produktportfolio genommen
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
EQS-News: Press Release: Sygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the blockchain
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
DGAP-News: PAION STARTET VERMARKTUNG VON GIAPREZA(R) (ANGIOTENSIN II) ZUR BEHANDLUNG DER REFRAKTÄREN ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: SoftwareONE übernimmt SE16N, einen führenden SAP-Cloudtechnologie-Experten in Osteuropa (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:00 UhrEQS-News: SoftwareONE übernimmt SE16N, einen führenden SAP-Cloudtechnologie-Experten in Osteuropa
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21DGAP-News: SoftwareONE veranstaltet am 20. Oktober 2021 einen virtuellen Capital Markets Day (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
19.07.21EQS-News: SoftwareONE veranstaltet am 20. Oktober 2021 einen virtuellen Capital Markets Day
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21EQS-News: SoftwareONE to host virtual Capital Markets Day on 20 October 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21DGAP-News: SoftwareONE übernimmt ITST, ein brasilianisches Unternehmen für SAP-Beratung und Cloud-Migration (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
16.07.21EQS-News: SoftwareONE acquires ITST, a Brazilian SAP consulting and cloud migration company
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21EQS-News: SoftwareONE übernimmt ITST, ein brasilianisches Unternehmen für SAP-Beratung und Cloud-Migration
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten