Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens 11th plasma collection centre in Hungary

Biotest AG opens 11th plasma collection centre in Hungary

- 25 plasma collection centres in Europe to ensure long-term plasma supply



Dreieich, 20 July 2021. Biotest received an operating permit for its 11th plasma collection centre in Hungary from the country's national public health authority OTH. The centre is located in a shopping centre in the north-western Hungarian university town of Sopron and is one of the most modern in Europe. The centre, equipped with 20 donor beds, has created 24 new jobs in Sopron. Thus, the company is further expanding its plasma collection capacity and is safeguarding the plasma supply to future growth.

The first plasma collection centre in Budapest was opened in 2009 by Plazmaszolgálat Kft., a 100% subsidiary of Biotest AG. "We are very pleased to open another state-of-the-art collection centre in Hungary. I would like to express my gratitude once again to all plasma donors and also to our dedicated employees. Only in this way is Biotest able to produce sufficient quantities of the life-saving medicines even in the pandemic under very difficult conditions," emphasises Dr Frank Velte, Vice President Plasma Service Europe GmbH.

The collected plasma is processed only by Biotest AG at Dreieich, Germany. Regular audits in Hungary ensure that the strict legal and internal quality requirements are met.

About human blood plasma

Human blood plasma is a raw material used to produce plasma derived products, which are used to treat various illnesses of the immune system, the blood system, as well as in emergency medicine. Biotest ranks as one of the world's sixth largest plasma protein product manufacturing groups. Biotest is one of the world's six largest manufacturers of plasma protein products.

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 1,900 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.