Belimo Holding AG: Dr. Adrian Staufer to become the new Head of Group Division Europe and Member of the Executive Committee of the Belimo Group

Dr. Adrian Staufer to become the new Head of Group Division Europe and Member of the Executive Committee of the Belimo Group



The Board of Directors of BELIMO Holding AG has appointed Dr. Adrian Staufer as the new Head of Group Division Europe and Member of the Executive Committee. On January 1, 2022, Adrian Staufer takes over from Lukas Eigenmann, who, as communicated in February 2021, has decided to step down from his current position by the end of 2021 after more than 36 years with Belimo. Lukas Eigenmann will continue to support the Group as a Senior Advisor.



Adrian Staufer has been employed by Belimo since November 1, 2016, initially as Business Development Manager Sensors. On January 1, 2019, Adrian Staufer was appointed Head of Strategy and Brand Management and a Member of the extended Executive Committee of the Belimo Group. From 1998 to 2011, Adrian Staufer was working at Siemens Building Technologies in various positions, amongst others, he was leading the global Business Segment "OEM Air Conditioning & Refrigeration". From 2006 to 2011, he lived in Beijing, China, where he, as Vice President Controls Products & Systems, Asia, built up the local development and production for HVAC controls products (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) for Siemens. After returning to Switzerland, Adrian Staufer worked from 2011 to 2016 for Schindler Elevators in Ebikon, Switzerland, most recently as Vice President in Internet of Elevators & Escalators and Remote Services.

Dr. Adrian Staufer studied Electrical Engineering (Bachelor) and Industrial Engineering & Management (Master) at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich, Switzerland. Additionally, he has a Master in Advanced Manufacturing Systems from the Brunel University in London, United Kingdom. From 1994 to 1998, Adrian Staufer completed his PhD in Innovation Management at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich, Switzerland.