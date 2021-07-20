checkAd

DGAP-News Vectron Systems AG: Vectron closes second quarter 2021 with record figures

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.07.2021, 07:00  |  25   |   |   

DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results
Vectron Systems AG: Vectron closes second quarter 2021 with record figures

20.07.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading provider of intelligent, digitalised POS systems consisting of hardware, software and cloud services, with a focus on the gastronomy and bakery sectors, has been able to significantly increase both sales and earnings (EBITDA) in the second quarter of 2021, according to preliminary calculations. 

While revenue from April to June 2021 increased significantly by 145 per cent to EUR 12.5 million (previous year EUR 5.1 million) compared to the same period in 2020, EBITDA simultaneously improved disproportionately by 579 per cent from EUR -0.7 million to EUR 3.3 million. Compared to the first six months of 2020, revenues in the first half of 2021 increased by 66 percent from EUR 12.6 million to EUR 20.9 million. EBITDA improved from EUR - 1.3 million in the same period of the previous year to EUR 3.9 million (+388%). 

The wholly-owned subsidiary bonVito GmbH additionally generated revenues of EUR 1.5 million (previous year EUR 1.4 million) and EBITDA of EUR 0.4 million (previous year EUR 0.3 million) in the first half of 2021.

Recurring revenues also developed positively in the first half of 2021. At EUR 3.1 million, they increased by 77 percent compared to the first half of 2020 (EUR 1.7 million). Recurring revenues also continued to grow from the first to the second quarter of 2021. They increased from EUR 520 thousand in March 2021 to EUR 609 thousand in June, which means approximately EUR 7.3 million in recurring annual revenues extrapolated over 12 months. 

The final half-year report 2021 will be available for download on the homepage (www.vectron-systems.de) on 31.08.2021.



About Vectron:
With more than 240.000 installations, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the largest European manufacturers of POS systems. Stable hardware combined with flexible, reliable software has made Vectron the market leader for POS solutions in German-speaking countries and in Benelux in the catering and bakery sectors. Several hundred specialized trade partners sell the products internationally. Digital cloud services are offered under the brand names myVectron and bonVito. The spectrum ranges from loyalty and payment functions to online reservations and online reporting. All services are directly linked to the POS system. For more information, visit www.vectron.de .



Contact:
Vectron Systems AG
Tobias Meister
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster, Germany
phone +49 (0) 2983 908121
mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080
fax +49 (0)251 2856-560
tobias.meister@vectron.de

20.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vectron Systems AG
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster
Germany
Phone: 0251/ 28 56 - 0
Fax: 0251/ 28 56 - 564
E-mail: info@vectron.de
Internet: www.vectron.de
ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7
WKN: A0KEXC
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1219962

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1219962  20.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219962&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Vectron Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Vectron Systems AG: Vectron closes second quarter 2021 with record figures DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results Vectron Systems AG: Vectron closes second quarter 2021 with record figures 20.07.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
Devirex Marktentwicklung lipivir
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
DGAP-News: PNE AG: Wind farms in France and Thuringia handed over
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Weitere signifikante Ergebnisse aus Korbel Main
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Agreement to fund, develop and invest in flagship Atlassian development
Ausdehnung des Explorationsprogramms auf neue Konzessionsgebiete sorgt für Kaufphantasie.
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: adjustment of revenue and earnings guidance for fiscal year 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG - „Administrative Services' aus Produktportfolio genommen
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
EQS-News: Press Release: Sygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the blockchain
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
DGAP-News: PAION STARTET VERMARKTUNG VON GIAPREZA(R) (ANGIOTENSIN II) ZUR BEHANDLUNG DER REFRAKTÄREN ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Vectron schließt das zweite Quartal 2021 mit Rekordwerten ab (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Vectron schließt das zweite Quartal 2021 mit Rekordwerten ab
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten