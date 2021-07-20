DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results

Vectron Systems AG: Vectron closes second quarter 2021 with record figures



20.07.2021

Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading provider of intelligent, digitalised POS systems consisting of hardware, software and cloud services, with a focus on the gastronomy and bakery sectors, has been able to significantly increase both sales and earnings (EBITDA) in the second quarter of 2021, according to preliminary calculations.



While revenue from April to June 2021 increased significantly by 145 per cent to EUR 12.5 million (previous year EUR 5.1 million) compared to the same period in 2020, EBITDA simultaneously improved disproportionately by 579 per cent from EUR -0.7 million to EUR 3.3 million. Compared to the first six months of 2020, revenues in the first half of 2021 increased by 66 percent from EUR 12.6 million to EUR 20.9 million. EBITDA improved from EUR - 1.3 million in the same period of the previous year to EUR 3.9 million (+388%).



The wholly-owned subsidiary bonVito GmbH additionally generated revenues of EUR 1.5 million (previous year EUR 1.4 million) and EBITDA of EUR 0.4 million (previous year EUR 0.3 million) in the first half of 2021.



Recurring revenues also developed positively in the first half of 2021. At EUR 3.1 million, they increased by 77 percent compared to the first half of 2020 (EUR 1.7 million). Recurring revenues also continued to grow from the first to the second quarter of 2021. They increased from EUR 520 thousand in March 2021 to EUR 609 thousand in June, which means approximately EUR 7.3 million in recurring annual revenues extrapolated over 12 months.



About Vectron:

With more than 240.000 installations, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the largest European manufacturers of POS systems. Stable hardware combined with flexible, reliable software has made Vectron the market leader for POS solutions in German-speaking countries and in Benelux in the catering and bakery sectors. Several hundred specialized trade partners sell the products internationally. Digital cloud services are offered under the brand names myVectron and bonVito. The spectrum ranges from loyalty and payment functions to online reservations and online reporting. All services are directly linked to the POS system. For more information, visit www.vectron.de .







