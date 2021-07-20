DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate/Personnel Udo Giegerich to become new CFO of CORESTATE - tone from the top for investment 20.07.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gollnest named CIO DACH and will report to CEO Parmantier

Giegerich to take over as CFO effective 1 August

Additional expertise for transformation and digitalisation

Structured process initiated for search for new COO

Hübener and Löhken to step down from Management Board effective 31 July

Frankfurt, 20 July 2021 - The Supervisory Board of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. has appointed Udo Giegerich for a three-year term as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Management Board with effect from 1 August.

The 52-year-old mathematical economist comes from Uniper SE. As Head of Group Finance & Investor Relations he was responsible for developing the finance function and investor relations. After starting his career as a consultant at firms such as KPMG and EY, Giegerich transitioned to the corporate side in 2003 as CFO for gas and electricity at OMV AG in Austria before moving onto the Austrian state property management company Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft and 50Hertz Transmission GmbH, where Giegerich served as Managing Director and CFO.

Friedrich Munsberg, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Corestate, says: "I am very pleased that we were able to attract a proven and experienced financial expert, with many years of institutional expertise as CFO and transformation process, to our company in the person of Udo Giegerich. He will further strengthen the Group's finance function and its relationships with investors."

Udo Giegerich says: "I am truly looking forward to my new duties at CORESTATE. The company's tremendous potential and the experienced management team is what motivated me to take this step. I aim to roll up my sleeves and help bring CORESTATE onto a sustainable growth trajectory."