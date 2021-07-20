checkAd

DGAP-News Udo Giegerich to become new CFO of CORESTATE - tone from the top for investment

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.07.2021, 07:00  |  43   |   |   

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate/Personnel
Udo Giegerich to become new CFO of CORESTATE - tone from the top for investment

20.07.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Udo Giegerich to become new CFO of Corestate - tone from the top for investment

  • Gollnest named CIO DACH and will report to CEO Parmantier
  • Giegerich to take over as CFO effective 1 August
  • Additional expertise for transformation and digitalisation
  • Structured process initiated for search for new COO
  • Hübener and Löhken to step down from Management Board effective 31 July

Frankfurt, 20 July 2021 - The Supervisory Board of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. has appointed Udo Giegerich for a three-year term as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Management Board with effect from 1 August.

The 52-year-old mathematical economist comes from Uniper SE. As Head of Group Finance & Investor Relations he was responsible for developing the finance function and investor relations. After starting his career as a consultant at firms such as KPMG and EY, Giegerich transitioned to the corporate side in 2003 as CFO for gas and electricity at OMV AG in Austria before moving onto the Austrian state property management company Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft and 50Hertz Transmission GmbH, where Giegerich served as Managing Director and CFO.

Friedrich Munsberg, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Corestate, says: "I am very pleased that we were able to attract a proven and experienced financial expert, with many years of institutional expertise as CFO and transformation process, to our company in the person of Udo Giegerich. He will further strengthen the Group's finance function and its relationships with investors."

Udo Giegerich says: "I am truly looking forward to my new duties at CORESTATE. The company's tremendous potential and the experienced management team is what motivated me to take this step. I aim to roll up my sleeves and help bring CORESTATE onto a sustainable growth trajectory."

Seite 1 von 4
Corestate Capital Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Corestate Capital - Mit Studentenwohnheimen zum Erfolg?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Udo Giegerich to become new CFO of CORESTATE - tone from the top for investment DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate/Personnel Udo Giegerich to become new CFO of CORESTATE - tone from the top for investment 20.07.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
Devirex Marktentwicklung lipivir
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
DGAP-News: PNE AG: Wind farms in France and Thuringia handed over
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Weitere signifikante Ergebnisse aus Korbel Main
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Agreement to fund, develop and invest in flagship Atlassian development
Ausdehnung des Explorationsprogramms auf neue Konzessionsgebiete sorgt für Kaufphantasie.
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: adjustment of revenue and earnings guidance for fiscal year 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG - „Administrative Services' aus Produktportfolio genommen
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
EQS-News: Press Release: Sygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the blockchain
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
DGAP-News: PAION STARTET VERMARKTUNG VON GIAPREZA(R) (ANGIOTENSIN II) ZUR BEHANDLUNG DER REFRAKTÄREN ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:05 UhrCorestate Names Giegerich New CFO
PLX AI | Analysen
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: Udo Giegerich wird neuer CFO von CORESTATE - Investment wird Chefsache (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: Udo Giegerich wird neuer CFO von CORESTATE - Investment wird Chefsache
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Corestate: CEO erwirbt Aktienpaket
4investors | Kommentare
13.07.21Corestate CEO Buys Shares for EUR 9 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
13.07.21DGAP-News: Corestate: CEO erwirbt in großem Stil Aktien mit deutlicher Prämie zum Marktpreis (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
13.07.21DGAP-News: Corestate: CEO erwirbt in großem Stil Aktien mit deutlicher Prämie zum Marktpreis
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21DGAP-News: Corestate: CEO acquires substantial share package at a significant premium on the market price
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21DGAP-News: Corestate-Tochter STAM Europe erwirbt in Paris zwei Wohngebäude für seinen OPERA-Fonds (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
29.06.21DGAP-News: Corestate subsidiary STAM Europe acquires two residential buildings for its OPERA Fund
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten