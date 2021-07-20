checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Adval Tech expects significantly better half-year results than in previous year

Adval Tech expects significantly better half-year results than in previous year

Niederwangen, July 20, 2021, 7:00 a.m. - According to the provisional half-year figures, the Adval Tech Group's half-year results for 2021 will be significantly better than in the previous year. Compared with the first half of 2020, Adval Tech expects total income to increase by around 50% to some CHF 90 million and the EBIT margin to improve from 2.1% to 6.0 - 6.5%.

In the first half of 2021, the Adval Tech Group's business was still significantly impacted by the Corona pandemic - with lockdowns and other regulations imposed by national governments. However, the recovery in the automotive industry markets already noted in the second half of 2020 continued in the period under review.

Adval Tech will announce its detailed 2021 half-year figures and a full-year outlook on August 20, 2021.

Background information about the Adval Tech Group
Adding value through innovation - that's what Adval Tech stands for. The Adval Tech Group is a global industrial supplier of technologically sophisticated components and subassemblies made of metal and plastic. It focuses on selected activities, especially in its main target market, the automotive industry. As a supplier and value-adding partner, Adval Tech covers the entire value chain from product development to prototyping, to mold and tool development, and through to component production and assembly. Headquartered in Switzerland, the Adval Tech Group operates a total of nine production plants. These are located in Switzerland, Germany, Hungary, China, Malaysia, Mexico and Brazil. At the end of 2020, Adval Tech employed 1105 people worldwide.

