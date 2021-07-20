EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Sales Result Medacta Group SA reports 35.4% growth at constant currency of half-year revenue and revises upward the revenue target for 2021 20-Jul-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Medacta Group SA reports 35.4% growth at constant currency of half-year revenue and revises upward the revenue target for 2021

- 1H 2021 revenue increased to Euro 177.5 million, or 35.4% at constant currency (31.7% reported) vs 1H 2020.

- The growth was driven by significant carry-over and customer acquisition, in addition to faster-than-expected normalization of surgery activities, with positive contributions from all business lines and geographies.

- Innovation continued with 50+ new products registered, including CE-marking of the Knee, Shoulder and Spine Applications of the NextAR Augmented Reality Surgical Platform.

- The positive performance and the business outlook allow to revise upward our revenue target for 2021 within a range of Euro 355 million to Euro 375 million at constant currency, compared to the previous range of Euro 333 million to Euro 348 million, subject to any unforeseen events, specifically from the Covid-19 pandemic.

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 20 July 2021 - Medacta Group SA ("Medacta", SIX:MOVE) announces today first semester 2021 preliminary unaudited revenue.

Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta, commented: "I am really satisfied with the revenue performance achieved in the semester that was driven not only by surgery volumes, but also by the execution of our growth strategy, which continued in 2020 despite the challenging conditions, through the launch of new products, the hiring of salesforce and our continuous medical education programs. The positive semester performance and the business outlook in the remainder of the year allow us to revise upward our revenue guidance for 2021" concluded Francesco Siccardi.