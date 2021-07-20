Back to growth

In Norway, the decline in fixed legacy revenues are offset by growth in fibre and fixed wireless accesses and mobile service revenues. Improved subscription development in Sweden contributed positively towards stabilisation of the subscription and traffic revenues. Furthermore, Finland and Denmark continued its strong performance, delivering both revenue and EBITDA growth in the quarter.

(Fornebu, 20 July 2021) «Telenor returned to growth in the second quarter. The growth was driven by strong performance in the Nordics combined with a growing subscriber base and increased data consumption in the Asian markets. Subscription and traffic revenues increased by 2%. Combined with progress on the modernisation agenda this resulted in an EBITDA uplift of 4%.

In Asia, Telenor aims to strengthen the position in our markets and be better positioned for future growth. The merger agreement with Celcom in Malaysia was signed in Q2 and marks the next step towards creating a leading operator in the country. We have an ambition to serve the data revolution in the region and the demand for data contributes to the revenue development in Bangladesh and Pakistan. Domestic market performance in Thailand has stabilised the top-line despite impact from the third wave of the pandemic.

On July 8, Telenor Group announced an agreement to sell Telenor Myanmar. The situation in the country has over the past months deteriorated, posing challenges related to people security, the regulatory environment and compliance. It has not been an easy decision. The commitment to Telenor’s values and responsible business conduct is the reason why we believe this sale is the best possible solution in this situation.

With the first half of 2021 behind us, and a strong set of numbers for the second quarter, we adjust our expectations for the full year 2021. We now expect organic subscription and traffic revenues growth of 0-1%, organic EBITDA growth of 0-2% and a capex to sales ratio of 15 - 16%.»

Sigve Brekke, President and CEO, Telenor Group

KEY FIGURES TELENOR GROUP* Second quarter First half year Year NOK in million 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 Revenues 27 158 28 978 54 675 58 109 115 839 Organic revenue growth (%) 3.3 -4.8 1.3 -2.2 -2.7 Subscription and traffic revenues 20 327 22 005 40 844 44 228 87 147 Organic subscription and traffic revenue growth (%) 2.1 -4.5 -0.4 -2.1 -2.6 EBITDA before other income and other expenses 12 353 13 175 24 562 26 175 52 347 Organic EBITDA growth (%) 3.6 0.2 1.4 0.4 1 EBITDA before other income and other expenses/Revenues (%) 45.5 45.5 44.9 45 45.2 Net income attributable to equity holders of Telenor ASA 2 188 4 428 (1 701) 5 125 17 341 Capex excl. licences and spectrum 4 377 3 688 8 063 6 680 15 811 Total Capex 6 073 3 721 10 298 7 019 21 152 Free cash flow before M&A 2 126 3 995 5 117 6 659 12 542 Total Free cash flow 2 121 3 579 5 955 7 353 20 855 Mobile subscriptions - Change in quarter/Total (mill.) 1.7 -3.4 170.3 158.9 165.5

*With effect from the second quarter of 2021, Telenor Myanmar is classified as held for sale and discontinued operations, see note 3. As a consequence, the relevant figures in the table above and throughout the report excludes Telenor Myanmar.