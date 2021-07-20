Arcadis and Fugro to help restore bridges and quays in Amsterdam

Amsterdam, July 20, 2021 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, and geo-data specialist company Fugro, today announced that they have been selected by the municipality of Amsterdam as one of three parties involved in the restoration of bridges and quay walls in the city center over the coming years. This is a six-year contract with the option of extension twice for two years. The project is estimated to be worth approximately 30 million euros per cooperation partner.

The municipality of Amsterdam is working on a major program to replace or renovate approximately 850 bridges and 200 kilometers of quay walls. The scope of the cooperation agreement covers all types of engineering services such as soil investigations and analyses, inspections of the technical condition of objects, conditioning, design, engineering, contracting, supervision of implementation and advice on programming. This is all in line with the recommendations from the “Factor 20” report of the Civil Constructions Committee.



“The restoration of historical city centers is vital to their preservation, and Arcadis is proud to be part of this important project aimed at improving quality of life for the citizens of Amsterdam. Resilience is increasingly important amid the various environmental threats facing our world, such as extreme weather events. At Arcadis, we have a long history of helping to create places where people can live, work, and thrive,” said Peter Oosterveer, Arcadis CEO.