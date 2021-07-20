Telenor Raises EBITDA Growth Outlook for 2021
(PLX AI) – Telenor now expects organic subscription and traffic revenues growth of 0-1%.Outlook FY EBITDA growth 0-2%, up from flat compared to 2020Telenor still expects capex to sales ratio of 15 - 16%Subscription and traffic revenues increased by …
- (PLX AI) – Telenor now expects organic subscription and traffic revenues growth of 0-1%.
- Outlook FY EBITDA growth 0-2%, up from flat compared to 2020
- Telenor still expects capex to sales ratio of 15 - 16%
- Subscription and traffic revenues increased by 2% in the second quarter
