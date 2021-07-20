SKF Q2 Profit Better Than Expected; Increases Investments by SEK 200 Million Autor: PLX AI | 20.07.2021, 07:08 | 26 | 0 | 0 20.07.2021, 07:08 | (PLX AI) – SKF Q2 revenue SEK 20,735 million vs. estimate SEK 20,911 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 15%Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 3,118 million vs. estimate SEK 2,917 millionQ2 EBIT SEK 2,878 million vs. estimate SEK 2,812 millionQ2 pretax profit SEK … (PLX AI) – SKF Q2 revenue SEK 20,735 million vs. estimate SEK 20,911 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 15%Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 3,118 million vs. estimate SEK 2,917 millionQ2 EBIT SEK 2,878 million vs. estimate SEK 2,812 millionQ2 pretax profit SEK … (PLX AI) – SKF Q2 revenue SEK 20,735 million vs. estimate SEK 20,911 million.

Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 15%

Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 3,118 million vs. estimate SEK 2,917 million

Q2 EBIT SEK 2,878 million vs. estimate SEK 2,812 million

Q2 pretax profit SEK 2,801 million vs. estimate SEK 2,646 million

Investments in our factories are expected to reach SEK 3.8 billion for the year, 200 million higher than our previous guidance

For the third quarter SKF expects an organic growth of about 10 percent compared to Q3 2020

For the third quarter SKF expects an organic growth of about 10 percent compared to Q3 2020

So far realized SEK 1.1 billion of the 5 billion in savings SKF expects to generate by 2025



