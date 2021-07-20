SKF Q2 Profit Better Than Expected; Increases Investments by SEK 200 Million
(PLX AI) – SKF Q2 revenue SEK 20,735 million vs. estimate SEK 20,911 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 15%Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 3,118 million vs. estimate SEK 2,917 millionQ2 EBIT SEK 2,878 million vs. estimate SEK 2,812 millionQ2 pretax profit SEK …
(PLX AI) – SKF Q2 revenue SEK 20,735 million vs. estimate SEK 20,911 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 15%Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 3,118 million vs. estimate SEK 2,917 millionQ2 EBIT SEK 2,878 million vs. estimate SEK 2,812 millionQ2 pretax profit SEK …
- (PLX AI) – SKF Q2 revenue SEK 20,735 million vs. estimate SEK 20,911 million.
- Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 15%
- Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 3,118 million vs. estimate SEK 2,917 million
- Q2 EBIT SEK 2,878 million vs. estimate SEK 2,812 million
- Q2 pretax profit SEK 2,801 million vs. estimate SEK 2,646 million
- Investments in our factories are expected to reach SEK 3.8 billion for the year, 200 million higher than our previous guidance
- For the third quarter SKF expects an organic growth of about 10 percent compared to Q3 2020
- So far realized SEK 1.1 billion of the 5 billion in savings SKF expects to generate by 2025
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare