TietoEVRY Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Unchanged

(PLX AI) – TietoEVRY Q2 sales EUR 721.7 million vs. estimate EUR 690 million.Q2 EBIT EUR 139.7 million vs. estimate EUR 111 millionQ2 adjusted EBIT margin 12.2%Outlook unchanged: organic growth to be -1% to 2% and adjusted EBITA margin to increase …

Outlook unchanged: organic growth to be -1% to +2% and adjusted EBITA margin to increase to 13–14%




