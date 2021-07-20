checkAd

TietoEVRY Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Unchanged

Autor: PLX AI
20.07.2021, 07:10  |  20   |   |   

(PLX AI) – TietoEVRY Q2 sales EUR 721.7 million vs. estimate EUR 690 million.Q2 EBIT EUR 139.7 million vs. estimate EUR 111 millionQ2 adjusted EBIT margin 12.2%Outlook unchanged: organic growth to be -1% to 2% and adjusted EBITA margin to increase …

  • (PLX AI) – TietoEVRY Q2 sales EUR 721.7 million vs. estimate EUR 690 million.
  • Q2 EBIT EUR 139.7 million vs. estimate EUR 111 million
  • Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 12.2%
  • Outlook unchanged: organic growth to be -1% to +2% and adjusted EBITA margin to increase to 13–14%
TietoEVRY Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TietoEVRY Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Unchanged (PLX AI) – TietoEVRY Q2 sales EUR 721.7 million vs. estimate EUR 690 million.Q2 EBIT EUR 139.7 million vs. estimate EUR 111 millionQ2 adjusted EBIT margin 12.2%Outlook unchanged: organic growth to be -1% to 2% and adjusted EBITA margin to increase …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Autoliv Guidance Cut May Signal Risk to Other Auto Suppliers, Analysts Say
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Orion Drops 3% After Keeping Guidance Unchanged Despite Earnings Beat
Nobia Q2 EBIT SEK 347 Million vs. Estimate SEK 344 Million
Nobia Tops Estimates but Shares Fall on Muted UK Outlook
Ericsson Continues Falling Despite Analysts Reiterating Buy Recommendations
Bet-at-home.com Cuts EBITDA, Revenue Outlook as Euro 2020 Betting Falls Short
Aker Solutions Gets NOK 3 Billion Offshore Wind Contract
PREVIEW: Swedish Match Earnings Likely to Again Be Powered by Zyn, Analysts Say
Ericsson Gets Reduced 2% Market Share from China Mobile for 700MHz
Titel
Siemens Gamesa Dives 16% After Big Profit Warning; Vestas & Nordex Follow
PepsiCo Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised for 2021
BASF Venture Capital Invests in UrbanKisaan
Swedbank Jumps 3% as Earnings Boosted by Strong Fees, Lower Costs
BlackRock Q2 Earnings Miss Consensus on EPS and Net Income
Goldman Sachs Q2 Earnings 50% Higher Than Consensus Estimates
Daimler Q2 Adjusted EBIT Much Better Than Expected
Nokia Says Will Lift Guidance After Strong Q2; Doesn't Give Details Yet
Hugo Boss Forecasts 2021 EBIT of EUR 125-175 Million
Buy DSV Panalpina as Future Acquisitions Will Drive Significant Potential, Kepler Says
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million