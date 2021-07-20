TietoEVRY Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Unchanged
(PLX AI) – TietoEVRY Q2 sales EUR 721.7 million vs. estimate EUR 690 million.Q2 EBIT EUR 139.7 million vs. estimate EUR 111 millionQ2 adjusted EBIT margin 12.2%Outlook unchanged: organic growth to be -1% to 2% and adjusted EBITA margin to increase …
(PLX AI) – TietoEVRY Q2 sales EUR 721.7 million vs. estimate EUR 690 million.Q2 EBIT EUR 139.7 million vs. estimate EUR 111 millionQ2 adjusted EBIT margin 12.2%Outlook unchanged: organic growth to be -1% to 2% and adjusted EBITA margin to increase …
- (PLX AI) – TietoEVRY Q2 sales EUR 721.7 million vs. estimate EUR 690 million.
- Q2 EBIT EUR 139.7 million vs. estimate EUR 111 million
- Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 12.2%
- Outlook unchanged: organic growth to be -1% to +2% and adjusted EBITA margin to increase to 13–14%
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare