checkAd

Rémy Cointreau First-Quarter Sales 2021/21

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 07:30  |  24   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) generated sales of €293.1 million, up +105.0% in organic terms1, driven by continued excellent momentum in the United States and mainland China, and by a clear improvement in the EMEA region2 thanks to the gradual reopening of the on-trade channel. The performance also includes the phasing effects of shipments to the United States. The Group increased sales by +36.5% at constant currency and scope compared with 1st quarter 2019/20 (pre-pandemic).

Sales rose +95.3% on a reported basis, including a positive scope effect of +0.9% owing to the acquisitions of JR. Brillet and J. de Telmont and an unfavourable currency trend of -10.6%.

All the brands contributed to the Group's excellent performance. The Cognac division had a remarkable start to the year, up +114.4% in organic terms. The Liqueurs & Spirits division also posted strong growth of +90.5% in organic terms.

Breakdown of sales by division:

(€m)

Q1
2021/22

Q1
2020/21

Change
Q1 21/22 vs. Q1 20/21

Change
Q1 21/22 vs. Q1 19/20

Reported

Organic

Organic

Cognac

199.6

98.7

102.3%

114.4%

29.8%

Liqueurs & Spirits

85.3

46.1

84.9%

90.5%

58.0%

Subtotal: Group Brands

284.9

144.8

96.8%

106.8%

37.0%

Partner Brands

8.2

5.3

55.6%

55.3%

21.8%

Total

293.1

150.1

95.3%

105.0%

36.5%

Cognac
 The Cognac division achieved remarkable organic growth of +114.4%, driven by all regions. In the United States, Rémy Cointreau continued to benefit from sustained demand highlighting the resilience of home consumption and a strong recovery in on-trade distribution. The performance also reflects the phasing effects of shipments, the fourth quarter having been marked by the Group's determination to control its strategic inventories. The sales performance was equally excellent in mainland China, confirming the recovery initiated in second-half 2020/21.

During the quarter, Rémy Martin unveiled its new “Team Up for Excellence” campaign in the United States. The campaign has already won an award at the International Creativity Festival in Cannes3. Featuring the singer and actor Usher, it has boosted the brand's presence in the social media (the number-three spirits brand in The Spirits Business rankings4) and will be led throughout the year in the form of numerous marketing initiatives. In collaboration with Atelier Thiery, the House of Rémy Martin also launched a limited-edition XO carafe immortalised by the creation of an artwork by designer Charles Kaisin. Lastly, Louis XIII moved ahead with its direct-to-consumer strategy with the opening of a boutique in Singapore at the One Raffles Place Mall.

Liqueurs & Spirits
 Liqueurs & Spirits sales increased +90.5% in organic terms, rising sharply in all regions. In the United States, the strong performance was driven by the success of Cointreau, the development of its portfolio of whiskies and The Botanist gin. In Greater China, the Group continues to draw on the considerable enthusiasm of new generations for its whisky brands, particularly Octomore. The division posted extremely strong growth in the EMEA region, fuelled by the enthusiasm generated by the reopening of the on-trade channel, renewed optimism among retailers ahead of the summer season, and more favourable comparatives.

The Whisky division pursued its growth strategy over the period with the opening of a Bruichladdich pop-up store in central Tokyo and the launch of its first limited-edition The Ternary Project, bringing together three vintages from three single malts. The Botanist also launched a limited-edition Islay Aged Gin. This initial innovation, coinciding with the brand's 10th anniversary celebration, experiments with ageing in Bordeaux casks for the first time. Lastly, Cointreau rolled out a host of sales and marketing initiatives in its key markets to prepare for and take full advantage of the resumption of the on-trade channel in Europe.

Partner Brands
 Sales of the Partner Brands increased +55.3% in organic terms. More exposed to Western Europe, they benefited from a favourable base effect.

2021/22 outlook
 For 2021/22, Rémy Cointreau remains confident in its ability to outperform the exceptional spirits sector. The Group expects an excellent first half, underpinned by very favourable comparatives and shipment phasing effects as well as new and structurally more buoyant consumption trends in the United States.

Being ahead in the unfolding of its 2030 strategic plan and given the favourable environment, the Group has decided to significantly increase its communication investments. The aim will be to support its brands in the rebound and increase their medium-term growth potential by developing their awareness and attractiveness.

Expected good growth in Current Operating Profit will also be tempered by adverse currency effects estimated at between -€16 million and -€20 million and a scope effect estimated at circa -€2 million.

Appendices

                     

Q1 2021-2022 sales (April-June 2021) and organic growth by division

                     

€m

Reported

 

Forex

 

Scope

 

Organic

Reported

Reported

 

Organic

21-22

 

21-22

 

21-22

 

21-22

20-21

change

 

change

 

A

 

 

 

 

 

B

C

A/C-1

 

B/C-1

Cognac

199.6

 

-12.1

 

0.1

 

211.6

98.7

102.3%

  114.4%

Liqueurs & Spirits

85.3

 

-3.8

 

1.3

 

87.8

46. 1

84.9%

  90.5%

Subtotal: Group Brands

284.9

 

-15.9

 

1.4

 

299.5

144.8

96.8%

  106.8%

Partner Brands

8.2

 

0

 

0

 

8.2

5.3

55.6%

  55.3%

Total

293.1

 

-15.9

 

1.4

 

307.6

150.1

95.3%

  105.0%

Definitions of alternative performance indicators

Rémy Cointreau’s management process is based on the following alternative performance indicators, selected for planning and reporting purposes. The Group’s management considers that these indicators provide users of the financial statements with useful additional information to help them understand the Group’s performance. These alternative performance indicators should be considered as supplementing those included in the consolidated financial statements and the resulting movements.

Organic sales growth:

Organic growth is calculated excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, acquisitions and disposals.

The impact of exchange rates is calculated by converting sales for the current financial year using average exchange rates from the previous financial year.

For acquisitions in the current financial year, sales of acquired entities are not included in organic growth calculations. For acquisitions in the previous financial year, sales of acquired entities are included in the previous financial year but are only included in organic growth calculations for the current year with effect from the anniversary date of the acquisition.

For significant disposals, data is post-application of IFRS 5 (under which sales of entities disposed of are systematically reclassified under “Net earnings from discontinued operations” for the current and previous financial year). This indicator serves to focus on Group performance across both financial years, which local management is more directly capable of influencing.

Regulated information in connection with this press release can be found at www.remy-cointreau.com.

_____________________
1 All references to "organic growth" in this press release correspond to sales growth at constant currency and scope.
2 Europe, Middle East and Africa.
3 Bronze Lions medal in the Film Lions – Food & Drink category.
4 The Spirits Business 2021 Brand Champions Report.

Remy Cointreau Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rémy Cointreau First-Quarter Sales 2021/21 Regulatory News: Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) generated sales of €293.1 million, up +105.0% in organic terms1, driven by continued excellent momentum in the United States and mainland China, and by a clear improvement in the EMEA region2 thanks to the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Acquire Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and Manufacturing Facility in ...
State of Delaware Selects Quidel for COVID-19 Testing Program at Schools
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Verastem Oncology Announces Conversion of Senior Notes Eliminating Substantially All Outstanding ...
Ingersoll Rand Confirms All-Cash Private Offer Made to SPX Flow
Velodyne Lidar Announces Leadership Transition
Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities in Canada with Cloudworks Acquisition
Only at Applebee’s Get a FREE* Movie Ticket to See Disney’s Jungle Cruise for the Ultimate ...
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.06.21DEUTSCHE BANK belässt REMY COINTREAU auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
23.06.21Rémy Cointreau Announces the Subscription Price of the "My Rémy Cointreau" Plan in 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten