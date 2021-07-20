checkAd

Member of the Bundestag and Chairman of the Bündnis 90/Die Grünen Parliamentary Group Dr Anton Hofreiter visited SFC Energy production and development site

SFC Energy: Member of the Bundestag and Chairman of the Bündnis 90/Die Grünen Parliamentary Group Dr Anton Hofreiter visited SFC Energy production and development site

20.07.2021
SFC Energy: Member of the Bundestag and Chairman of the Bündnis 90/Die Grünen Parliamentary Group Dr Anton Hofreiter visited SFC Energy production and development site

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 20 July 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, welcomed Bundestag member and parliamentary group leader of Bündnis 90/Die Grünen Dr Anton Hofreiter to the company's headquarter in Brunnthal, Munich.

Dr Hofreiter gained a deeper insight into the production of environmentally friendly, hybrid energy supply solutions alongside SFC Energy CEO Dr Peter Podesser. A visit to the SFC development centre was also on the agenda, where Dr Hofreiter also learned about the advantages of the recently launched EFOY Hydrogen hydrogen fuel cell.

With Dr Hofreiter, a proven hydrogen expert in federal politics visited the fuel cell pioneer SFC Energy. In several discussions, debate contributions and media interviews, the leader of the parliamentary group in the Bundestag has already decisively dealt with an environmentally friendly energy supply in general and the almost inexhaustible potential of hydrogen and fuel cells in particular. He points out the great opportunities of hydrogen and fuel cell technology for energy-intensive industries, alternative mobility concepts and for decentralised energy storage.

For more than 20 years, SFC Energy has stood for innovative fuel cell technology and offers hybrid energy supply solutions for numerous industrial applications and the leisure sector. A cornerstone of SFC Energy's sustainable corporate strategy is the large-scale replacement of conventional diesel generators with environmentally friendly fuel cell complete solutions from a single source.

