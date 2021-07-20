DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 JULY 2021, 8:30 AM EEST

This is a summary DNA’s Half-Year Financial Report 2021. The complete report is attached to this release and is also available at www.dna.fi/investors .

Due to delisting of DNA’s share from Nasdaq Helsinki on 3 February 2020, DNA is not subject to reporting obligations as an issuer of shares as set out in the Finnish Securities Markets Act. DNA is still subject to reporting obligations as an issuer of senior unsecured fixed rate notes due 2025 (ISIN: FI4000312095) listed in Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.