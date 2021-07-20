checkAd

DNA Plc Half-Year Financial Report 2021 EBITDA, operating result and total revenues increased – mobile data usage per subscription rises to almost 40 gigabytes per month

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 07:30  |  34   |   |   

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 JULY 2021, 8:30 AM EEST

This is a summary DNA’s Half-Year Financial Report 2021. The complete report is attached to this release and is also available at www.dna.fi/investors.

Due to delisting of DNA’s share from Nasdaq Helsinki on 3 February 2020, DNA is not subject to reporting obligations as an issuer of shares as set out in the Finnish Securities Markets Act. DNA is still subject to reporting obligations as an issuer of senior unsecured fixed rate notes due 2025 (ISIN: FI4000312095) listed in Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

Summary

Unless otherwise stated, the comparison figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in the previous year (reference period). Figures are unaudited.

January-June 2021

  • Total revenues grew 4% and amounted to EUR 476 million (457).
  • Mobile revenues grew 2% and amounted to EUR 281 million (275).
  • EBITDA increased 13% and was EUR 183 million (162).
  • Operating result increased 6% and was EUR 81 million (76).
  • Average revenue per user (ARPU)1) for mobile communications increased 1% and was EUR 17.0 (16.8).
  • The number of mobile subscriptions increased and was 2,695,000 (2,676,000).
    • The number of contract subscriptions2) increased by 21,000.
    • The number of prepaid subscriptions decreased by 3,000.
  • The number of fixed subscriptions3) increased and came to 899,000 (880,000).
    • The number of fixed broadband subscriptions increased by 32,000.

Key figures

The calculation method of the key figures presented in this table differs from that of DNA’s previous key figures. The figures in this table are presented the same way as the figures published by DNA’s parent company Telenor ASA. The main changes concern the reclassification of spectrum acquisitions from intangible assets to right-of-use assets and the corresponding reclassification of spectrum licence liabilities from non-interest-bearing to interest-bearing borrowings, which has an impact on the presentation of net debt and cash flows. In addition, some receivables have been reclassified from non-current to current liabilities. Figures for the reference periods have been adjusted accordingly.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DNA Plc Half-Year Financial Report 2021 EBITDA, operating result and total revenues increased – mobile data usage per subscription rises to almost 40 gigabytes per month DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 JULY 2021, 8:30 AM EEST This is a summary DNA’s Half-Year Financial Report 2021. The complete report is attached to this release and is also available at www.dna.fi/investors. Due to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Cytokinetics Announces Positive Topline Results of Redwood-HCM
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
ContraFect Announces Multiple Publications on CF-296 Demonstrating Potent In Vivo Antimicrobial ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Agrees with ISS’ Recommendation to Vote AGAINST the Pembina Transaction ...
Eluminex Biosciences Exclusively Licenses FibroGen’s Biosynthetic Cornea Technology and ...
CytoDyn Announces Preliminary Results from 30 mTNBC Patients Treated with Leronlimab. Decreases in ...
California’s NCTD exercises options to add 50 more NFI low-emission Xcelsior CNG buses in North ...
Passage Bio Announces Key Executive Appointments
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Cytokinetics Announces Positive Topline Results of Redwood-HCM
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board