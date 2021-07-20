DNA Plc Half-Year Financial Report 2021 EBITDA, operating result and total revenues increased – mobile data usage per subscription rises to almost 40 gigabytes per month
DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 JULY 2021, 8:30 AM EEST
This is a summary DNA’s Half-Year Financial Report 2021. The complete report is attached to this release and is also available at www.dna.fi/investors.
Due to delisting of DNA’s share from Nasdaq Helsinki on 3 February 2020, DNA is not subject to reporting obligations as an issuer of shares as set out in the Finnish Securities Markets Act. DNA is still subject to reporting obligations as an issuer of senior unsecured fixed rate notes due 2025 (ISIN: FI4000312095) listed in Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
Summary
Unless otherwise stated, the comparison figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in the previous year (reference period). Figures are unaudited.
January-June 2021
- Total revenues grew 4% and amounted to EUR 476 million (457).
- Mobile revenues grew 2% and amounted to EUR 281 million (275).
- EBITDA increased 13% and was EUR 183 million (162).
- Operating result increased 6% and was EUR 81 million (76).
- Average revenue per user (ARPU)1) for mobile communications increased 1% and was EUR 17.0 (16.8).
- The number of mobile subscriptions increased and was 2,695,000 (2,676,000).
- The number of contract subscriptions2) increased by 21,000.
- The number of prepaid subscriptions decreased by 3,000.
- The number of fixed subscriptions3) increased and came to 899,000 (880,000).
- The number of fixed broadband subscriptions increased by 32,000.
Key figures
The calculation method of the key figures presented in this table differs from that of DNA’s previous key figures. The figures in this table are presented the same way as the figures published by DNA’s parent company Telenor ASA. The main changes concern the reclassification of spectrum acquisitions from intangible assets to right-of-use assets and the corresponding reclassification of spectrum licence liabilities from non-interest-bearing to interest-bearing borrowings, which has an impact on the presentation of net debt and cash flows. In addition, some receivables have been reclassified from non-current to current liabilities. Figures for the reference periods have been adjusted accordingly.
