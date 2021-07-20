Alfa Laval Q2 Orders Smash Estimates; Q3 Demand to Be Somewhat Lower Autor: PLX AI | 20.07.2021, 07:31 | 20 | 0 | 0 20.07.2021, 07:31 | (PLX AI) – Alfa Laval Q2 orders SEK 12,183 million vs. estimate SEK 10,580 million.Q2 sales SEK 9,975 million vs. estimate SEK 9,900 millionQ2 adjusted EBITA SEK 1,738 million vs. estimate SEK 1,650 millionQ2 net income SEK 985 million vs. estimate … (PLX AI) – Alfa Laval Q2 orders SEK 12,183 million vs. estimate SEK 10,580 million.Q2 sales SEK 9,975 million vs. estimate SEK 9,900 millionQ2 adjusted EBITA SEK 1,738 million vs. estimate SEK 1,650 millionQ2 net income SEK 985 million vs. estimate … (PLX AI) – Alfa Laval Q2 orders SEK 12,183 million vs. estimate SEK 10,580 million.

Q2 sales SEK 9,975 million vs. estimate SEK 9,900 million

Q2 adjusted EBITA SEK 1,738 million vs. estimate SEK 1,650 million

Q2 net income SEK 985 million vs. estimate SEK 939 million

Alfa Laval expects demand in the third quarter to be somewhat lower than in Q2

Says Q2 strong order growth across all divisions and regions, with record-high order intake in the Food & Water Division



