Lindab Q2 Net Income SEK 278 Million
- (PLX AI) – Lindab Q2 sales SEK 2,747 million vs. estimate SEK 2,420 million.
- Q2 organic growth 26%
- Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 356 million vs. estimate SEK 234 million
- Q2 EBIT SEK 356 million
- Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 13%
