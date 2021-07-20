checkAd

Lindab Q2 Net Income SEK 278 Million

Autor: PLX AI
20.07.2021, 07:40  |  18   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Lindab Q2 sales SEK 2,747 million vs. estimate SEK 2,420 million.Q2 organic growth 26%Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 356 million vs. estimate SEK 234 millionQ2 EBIT SEK 356 millionQ2 adjusted EBIT margin 13%

  • (PLX AI) – Lindab Q2 sales SEK 2,747 million vs. estimate SEK 2,420 million.
  • Q2 organic growth 26%
  • Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 356 million vs. estimate SEK 234 million
  • Q2 EBIT SEK 356 million
  • Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 13%
