Villeroy & Boch AG: Excellent business performance continues in second quarter

Interim report on the first half-year of 2021

Excellent business performance continues in second quarter

Consolidated revenue rises 32 % to € 449.6 million in first half-year

Operating EBIT up significantly year-on-year at € 39.0 million (previous year € -10.0 million)

Revenue and earnings forecasts again raised considerably for 2021 in light of continuing excellent business performance

Revenue development: Up 32 % on previous year

Following an increase in revenue of +22.4 % in the first quarter of 2021, the Villeroy & Boch Group's revenue rose by +43.0 % in the second quarter, though the same quarter of the previous year had been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, consolidated revenue (including licence income) climbed to € 449.6 million in the first half of 2021, a year-on-year increase of € 108.9 million or 32.0 %.

Incoming orders increased in the first half of 2021, rising by € 65.8 million as against 31 December 2020 to € 166.6 million. € 134.4 million (31 December 2020: € 85.1 million) of this relates to the Bathroom and Wellness Division, while € 32.2 million (31 December 2020: € 15.7 million) relates to the Dining & Lifestyle Division.

Operating EBIT rises to € 39.0 million

EBIT climbed to € 39.0 million (previous year: € -10.0 million) in both divisions in the first half of 2021, mainly thanks to the increase in revenue and the structural measures implemented. However, the previous year's earnings had been squeezed by the slump in demand as a result of the COVID-19 crisis and the plant shutdowns and restrictions that followed.



Development in the divisions

The Bathroom and Wellness Division generated revenue of € 323.1 million in the first half of 2021 (previous year: € 245.4 million), up 31.7 % on the previous year, though this had been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis in the second quarter especially. Revenue growth was generated in all business areas in the current financial year. The rise in revenue of € 77.7 million mainly took place in ceramic sanitary ware (€ +47.8 million) and the wellness business area (€ +11.8 million). Mainly as a result of the gratifying revenue performance, the Bathroom and Wellness Division closed the first half of 2021 with an operating result (EBIT) of € 36.3 million (previous year: € 8.6 million).