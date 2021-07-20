checkAd

Myovant Sciences Announces European Commission Approval for RYEQO for the Treatment of Women With Uterine Fibroids

  • RYEQO is the first and only once-daily long-term treatment for uterine fibroids in Europe
  • Indication has no limitation for duration of use, as supported by safety and efficacy data from the Phase 3 LIBERTY program
  • Gedeon Richter to commercialize RYEQO, starting in the second half of 2021; Myovant to receive a regulatory milestone payment and is eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales as well as sales milestone payments
  • Marketing authorization application for RYEQO for endometriosis-associated pain on track for submission this calendar year

BASEL, Switzerland, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, today announced the European Commission (EC) has approved the marketing authorization application for RYEQO (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1.0 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) for the treatment of moderate to severe symptoms of uterine fibroids in adult women of reproductive age, with no limitation for duration of use. The EC decision is valid in all 27 member states of the European Union, as well as Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.

“Data from the Phase 3 LIBERTY program, which supported the approval of RYEQO, showed that RYEQO improved symptoms most relevant to women living with uterine fibroids, namely heavy menstrual bleeding and pain, while maintaining a well-tolerated safety profile,” said Roberta Venturella, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor, Magna Græcia University of Catanzaro and investigator in the LIBERTY program. “With this approval, women and doctors finally have a long-term treatment option, which is important for the management of this condition.”

“Today’s approval of RYEQO, the first and only once-daily long-term treatment for women with uterine fibroids in Europe, marks a major milestone in expanding non-invasive treatment options for this common and potentially debilitating disease,” said David Marek, Chief Executive Officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc. “Through our partnership with Gedeon Richter, we look forward to supporting even more women suffering from uterine fibroids.”

The approval is based on safety and efficacy data from the Phase 3 LIBERTY program, which consisted of two replicate, 24-week, multinational clinical studies (LIBERTY 1 and LIBERTY 2), a one-year extension study, and supportive bone mineral density data from a randomized withdrawal study. Results from the LIBERTY 1 and LIBERTY 2 studies were published in the New England Journal of Medicine in February 2021.

