Half-Year Financial Report for the period January - June 2021

“During the first half of 2021, we had a continued strong influx of new investment customers, especially in our Private Banking segment. The net flow of new actively managed assets during the period exceeded half a billion euros and total volume of actively managed assets rose to more than EUR 8.5 billion, which was 40 per cent higher than on the corresponding date last year.

“Because of the strong start to the year, our net operating profit (EUR 24.4 M) was 46 per cent better than in the first half of 2020. Our expectations about this year's earnings have consequently risen, and we now believe that net operating profit in 2021 will substantially exceed last year’s record figure of EUR 39.7 M.”

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive

January - June 2021 compared to January - June 2020

Net operating profit increased by 46 per cent to EUR 24.4 M (16.7).





Net interest income increased by 4 per cent to EUR 30.5 M (29.3).





Net commission income increased by 18 per cent to EUR 38.5 M (32.6).





Total expenses increased by 13 per cent to EUR 59.7 M (53.0).





Net impairment losses on financial assets (including recoveries) totalled EUR 0.6 M (4.6), equivalent to a loan loss level of 0.03 (0.22) per cent.





Return on equity after taxes (ROE) increased to 14.4 (10.1) per cent.





Earnings per share increased by 50 per cent to EUR 1.27 (0.85).





The common equity Tier 1 ratio capital decreased to 13.4 per cent (14.3 per cent on December 31, 2020).





Revised future outlook: The Bank of Åland expects its net operating profit in 2021 to be substantially better than in the record-breaking year 2020: that is, substantially better than EUR 39.7 M.

The second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020



Net operating profit increased by 39 per cent to EUR 13.6 M (9.8).





Net interest income increased by 3 per cent to EUR 15.2 M (14.8).





Net commission income increased by 21 per cent to EUR 18.9 M (15.7).





Total expenses increased by 13 per cent to EUR 29.2 M (25.8).





Net impairment losses on financial assets (including recoveries) totalled EUR 0.5 M (0.8), equivalent to a loan loss level of 0.05 (0.08) per cent.





Return on equity after taxes (ROE) increased to 16.4 (11.8) per cent.





Earnings per share increased by 45 per cent to EUR 0.72 (0.50).



Financial summary

Group Q2

2021 Q1

2021 % Q2

2020 % Jan-Jun

2021 Jan-Jun

2020 % EUR M Income Net interest income 15.2 15.2 0 14.8 3 30.5 29.3 4 Net commission income 18.9 19.6 -3 15.7 21 38.5 32.6 18 Net income from financial items at fair value -0.6 0.4 0.0 -0.3 0.8 Other income 9.7 6.2 57 5.7 69 15.9 11.5 38 Total income 43.2 41.4 4 36.3 19 84.6 74.2 14 Staff costs -18.5 -17.4 7 -15.6 19 -36.0 -30.7 17 Other expences -7.7 -10.2 -24 -7.1 8 -17.9 -16.1 11 Depreciation/amortisation -2.9 -2.9 0 -3.1 -5 -5.8 -6.1 -5 Total expenses -29.2 -30.5 -4 -25.8 13 -59.7 -53.0 13 Profit before impairment losses 14.1 10.9 29 10.6 33 25.0 21.3 17 Impairment losses on financial assets, net -0.5 -0.1 -0.8 -38 -0.6 -4.6 -88 Net operating profit 13.6 10.8 26 9.8 39 24.4 16.7 46 Income taxes -2.4 -2.2 8 -2.0 17 -4.5 -3.5 29 Profit for the report period 11.2 8.6 30 7.8 45 19.8 13.2 50 Attributable to: Shareholders in Bank of Åland Plc 11.2 8.6 30 7.8 45 19.8 13.2 50 Volume Lending to the public 4,518 4,419 2 4,188 8 Deposits from the public 3,801 3,529 8 3,459 10 Actively managed assets 1 8,541 7,808 9 6,107 40 Equity capital 311 298 5 271 15 Balance sheet total 6,261 6,089 3 5,708 10 Risk exposure amount 1,812 1,688 7 1,661 9 Financial ratios Return on equity after taxes, % (ROE) 2 16.4 12.5 11.8 14.4 10.1 Return on equity after taxes, % (ROE), moving 12-month average to end of report period 13.7 12.6 11.0 Expense/income ratio 3 0.67 0.74 0.71 0.71 0.71 Loan loss level, % 4 0.05 0.02 0.08 0.03 0.22 Gross share of loans in Stage 3, % 5 1.01 0.92 0.81 Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), % 6 152 165 142 Net stable funding ratio (NSFR), % 7 110 106 114 Loan/deposit ratio, % 8 119 125 121 Common equtiy Tier 1 capital ratio, % 9 13.4 14.2 14.5 Tier 1 capital ratio, % 10 15.1 15.9 14.5 Total capital ratio, % 11 16.6 18.1 16.7 Leverage ratio, % 12 4.8 4.7 4.1 Earnings per share, EUR 13 0.72 0.55 31 0.50 45 1.27 0.85 50 Earnings per share, EUR, moving 12-month average to end of report period 2.45 2.22 10 1.80 36 Equity capital per share, EUR 14 18.09 17.19 5 17.41 4 Working hours re-calculated to full-time equivalent positions 825 790 4 744 11 807 734 10



1 Actively managed assets encompassed managed assets in the Group’s own mutual funds, as well as discretionary and advisory securities volume.

2 Profit for the report period attributable to shareholders / Average shareholders´portion of equity capital

3 Expenses / Income

4 Impairment losses on loan portfolio and other commitments / Lending to the public at the beginning of the period

5 Share of loans in Stage 3 / Gross lending to the public

6 LCR, assets at levels 1 and 2 / 30-day net cash outflow

7 Available stable funding / Stable funding requirement

8 Lending to the public / Deposits from the public

9 Common equity Tier 1 capital / Risk exposure amount

10 Tier 1 capital / Risk exposure amount

11 Own funds / Risk exposure amount

12 Tier 1 capital / Total exposure metric

13 Shareholders’ portion of profit for the period / Average number of shares

14 Shareholders’ portion of equity capital / Number of shares on closing day

