Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - 2021 Work Programme Update – Beetaloo Sub-Basin

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
(“Falcon” or the “Company”)

2021 Work Programme Update – Beetaloo Sub-Basin

20 July 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) provides an update to the 2021 work programme.

As noted in the Company’s press release on 22 June 2021, operations recommenced at Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2 (“Kyalla 117”) in the Beetaloo Sub-Basin, Northern Territory, Australia with our joint venture partner, Origin Energy B2 Pty Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Origin Energy Limited.

Activity has focussed on the continued clean-up of Kyalla 117 in preparation for extended production testing, using nitrogen to support operations.

This has allowed the Kyalla 117 well to begin flowing again without assistance for intermittent periods, however, production has not been sustained and there is evidence of a potential downhole flow restriction.

Operations will now be temporarily paused while the cause of the restriction is investigated, the results of which will inform the development of a new go-forward plan for Kyalla 117.

In the meantime, the JV’s focus will continue on other elements of the work programme. The JV remains on track to drill the Velkerri 76 well and commence a further extended production test at Amungee NW 1H in the coming weeks.

This announcement contains inside information.

Ends.

This announcement has been reviewed by Dr. Gábor Bada, Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd’s Head of Technical Operations. Dr. Bada obtained his geology degree at the Eötvös L. University in Budapest, Hungary and his PhD at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He is a member of AAPG.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

