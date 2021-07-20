checkAd

Change in Enento Group’s Executive Management Team

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 20 JULY 2021 AT 9.00 EEST

Change in Enento Group’s Executive Management Team

Enento Group Plc’s Director of the Business Insight Business Area and member of the Executive Management Team Heikki Koivula has announced his resignation from the company. Heikki Koivula will continue in his position until 15 January 2022. The recruitment of a new Director of the Business Insight Business Area will begin immediately and the selection will be communicated separately.

“For my part, the year 2022 will start with preparations for a new period and new professional challenges. I started in the company in 2010 and during these eleven years local Asiakastieto has become a Nordic publicly listed company Enento Group. It has been a pleasure and an honor to be involved as a pioneer in enabling a more sustainable and responsible society by developing and producing unique and reliable services for the needs of tens of thousands of corporate customers in the Nordic countries. Enento is in excellent condition and will continue on the path to success, growing and becoming an even more important information service provider in the Nordics”, says Heikki Koivula, Director of the Business Insight Business Area.

“As a Business Area Director, Heikki has had a key role in many service development projects that are significant for our company. Under his leadership, we have brought several innovative, digital services to the market. I would like to thank Heikki for his excellent work and contribution to the development of the Enento Group”, says Jukka Ruuska, CEO of the Enento Group.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:
Jukka Ruuska
CEO
Tel. +358 10 270 7111

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 425 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2020 was 151,3 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.





