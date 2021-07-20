checkAd

Electrolux Q2 Profit Misses Expectations; Sees Supply Challenges Impacting H2

Autor: PLX AI
20.07.2021, 08:02   

(PLX AI) – Electrolux Q2 revenue SEK 30,303 million vs. estimate SEK 29,000 million.Q2 EBIT SEK 1,983 million vs. estimate SEK 2,120 millionQ2 net income SEK 1,383 million vs. estimate SEK 1,530 millionQ2 EPS SEK 4.81 vs. estimate SEK 5.31Electrolux …

  • (PLX AI) – Electrolux Q2 revenue SEK 30,303 million vs. estimate SEK 29,000 million.
  • Q2 EBIT SEK 1,983 million vs. estimate SEK 2,120 million
  • Q2 net income SEK 1,383 million vs. estimate SEK 1,530 million
  • Q2 EPS SEK 4.81 vs. estimate SEK 5.31
  • Electrolux maintains 2021 full year regional market outlook
  • Electrolux market demand is expected to begin to normalize during the second half
  • Electrolux supply challenges expected to have a higher impact in the second half
