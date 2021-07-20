checkAd

INVL Asset Management, a subsidiary of Invalda INVL, establishes INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, a sub-fund that will invest in renewable energy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 08:27  |  39   |   |   

INVL Asset Management, one of Lithuania's leading asset management companies, managed by Invalda INVL, has established INVL Renewable Energy Fund I (REFI), which will invest in renewable energy assets in the European Union, mainly in Poland.

The rules of the sub-fund intended for informed investors were approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 19 July. The fund targets EUR 60 million in assets under management, with the hard cap set at EUR 100 million, and a target net return to investors of 11%.

"We believe that the opportunity to invest in solar and wind power plants and thus not only contribute to solving climate problems, but also earn attractive returns and diversify their investments will be of interest to investors," said Vytautas Plunksnis, Head of Private Equity at INVL Asset Management.

INVL Renewable Energy Fund I will focus on two of the most competitive renewable energy technologies currently available: continental wind and utility-scale solar farms in the European Union, with a primary focus on the Polish market.

"Poland is one of the main markets for the development of renewable energy projects in the European context. It is a deficit market with high electricity prices, heavily influenced by the price of CO2 emissions allowances. The Polish market recorded the highest wholesale electricity prices in the EU in 2020, and given the current balance of generation, it is clear that the trend towards high electricity prices will persist. This is particularly favourable for the renewable energy sector, which can offer electricity generation at lower prices and generate electricity without significant negative impact on the environment," said Liudas Liutkevičius, Managing Partner of INVL Renewable Energy Fund I.

He added that investments in renewable energy would contribute to the minimisation of environmental impacts and strict compliance with environmental standards. The Fund's team is not only interested in reducing CO2 emissions, but also in the overall impact on the environment in order to contribute to the European Union's Green Deal goal of making Europe a climate-neutral continent with a circular economy by 2050.

In Lithuania, the Fund's units are distributed by the brokerage firm INVL Finasta, with the minimum investment amount set at EUR 125 000. The duration of the Fund is 7 years. Invalda INVL Group jointly with sub-fund partners are investing EUR 1.3 million to this sub-fund.  

For more information contact:
Kristina Malevskienė
Head of Communication, INVL Asset Management
E-mail: media@invl.com

 


Kohlendioxid jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVL Asset Management, a subsidiary of Invalda INVL, establishes INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, a sub-fund that will invest in renewable energy INVL Asset Management, one of Lithuania's leading asset management companies, managed by Invalda INVL, has established INVL Renewable Energy Fund I (REFI), which will invest in renewable energy assets in the European Union, mainly in Poland. The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Cytokinetics Announces Positive Topline Results of Redwood-HCM
ContraFect Announces Multiple Publications on CF-296 Demonstrating Potent In Vivo Antimicrobial ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Agrees with ISS’ Recommendation to Vote AGAINST the Pembina Transaction ...
Eluminex Biosciences Exclusively Licenses FibroGen’s Biosynthetic Cornea Technology and ...
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
CytoDyn Announces Preliminary Results from 30 mTNBC Patients Treated with Leronlimab. Decreases in ...
California’s NCTD exercises options to add 50 more NFI low-emission Xcelsior CNG buses in North ...
Passage Bio Announces Key Executive Appointments
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Cytokinetics Announces Positive Topline Results of Redwood-HCM
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:33 UhrDAX – Bären am Ruder
SG Zertifikate | Chartanalysen
Anzeige
19.07.21Yamana Gold Announces Positive Development Decision on Its Wholly-Owned Wasamac Project Based on Positive Results From Several Studies Showing Higher Average Daily Throughput, Increased Mineral Reserves, Increased Average Annual Production and Strong, Inc
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21H2-Update: NIKOLA erweitert Händler- und Servicenetzwerk um 51 Standorte auf jetzt 116 US-weit.
Nebenwerte Magazin | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21SDAX: Vossloh AG mit starkem ersten Halbjahr. So stark, dass man heute die Prognose erhöht.
Nebenwerte Magazin | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21NASDAQ: BioNTech Aktie widersteht Kurseinbrüchen. Übernahme im Krebsbereich! Und Impfstoff wird noch wichtiger.
Nebenwerte Magazin | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Dow Jones Industrial – Bären-Attacke
SG Zertifikate | Chartanalysen
Anzeige
19.07.21DGAP-News: Erste Asset Management: Finanzmärkte-Ausblick 2. Halbjahr 2021: Aktien bleiben erste Wahl
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21DAX – SMA 50 erneut im Test
SG Zertifikate | Chartanalysen
Anzeige
16.07.21MARTINI Asti feiert 150-jähriges Jubiläum mit Nachhaltigkeitsmeilenstein
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21S&P 500 – Abprall am Widerstand
SG Zertifikate | Chartanalysen
Anzeige