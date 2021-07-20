Schneider Electric Offers EUR 260 per Share for IGE+XAO Autor: PLX AI | 20.07.2021, 08:24 | 30 | 0 | 0 20.07.2021, 08:24 | (PLX AI) – Schneider Electric announces simplified tender offer for the shares of IGE XAO.Schneider Electric offers 260 euros per share for IGE XAO via its subsidiary Schneider Electric Industries SAS Already is majority shareholder holding … (PLX AI) – Schneider Electric announces simplified tender offer for the shares of IGE XAO.Schneider Electric offers 260 euros per share for IGE XAO via its subsidiary Schneider Electric Industries SAS Already is majority shareholder holding … (PLX AI) – Schneider Electric announces simplified tender offer for the shares of IGE+XAO.

Schneider Electric offers 260 euros per share for IGE+XAO via its subsidiary Schneider Electric Industries SAS

Already is majority shareholder holding approximately 67.7% of the share capital and 78.3% of the voting rights of IGE+XAO

Wants to buy 31.9% of shares it doesn't already own

Offer is 15% premium to last closing price

Schneider Electric has decided to position the company as an operational entity within its Energy Management Software Division



