IMMOFINANZ adds Italy as a new market to its successful European STOP SHOP retail park portfolio

IMMOFINANZ adds Italy as a new market to its successful European STOP SHOP retail park portfolio

IMMOFINANZ adds Italy as a new market to its successful European STOP SHOP retail park portfolio

  • With market entry in Italy, IMMOFINANZ now operates more than 100 STOP SHOP retail parks in ten European countries
  • Ten Italian STOP SHOP locations with a total investment volume of roughly EUR 250 million are planned by 2024
  • The acquisition of a fully occupied retail park with approx. 27,000 sqm of rentable space in the north Italian city of San Fior, Veneto region, has already been completed
  • IMMOFINANZ's position as the leading retail park operator in Europe will be increased to roughly 140 locations through acquisitions and internal development projects

IMMOFINANZ is continuing the expansion of its successful STOP SHOP retail park brand by entering a new market in Western Europe - Italy. The first acquisition in this country is the fully occupied Parco Fiore in the north Italian city of San Fior with roughly 27,000 sqm of rentable space. The seller is the international investment bank Barings, which held the property in the European Core Property Fund Italy managed by Kryalos SGR. The sale price totalled approximately EUR 35.0 million.

"The Italian market is a perfect addition and a further, future growth driver for our successful European STOP SHOP retail platform. With a population of over 60 million, Italy is one of the largest countries in Europe. An extensive market study showed that the available retail structures combined with the purchasing power and consumer behaviour, above all in central and northern Italy, create significant potential for establishing modern retail parks under the STOP SHOP brand. Our plans call for ten locations with an investment volume of up to EUR 250 million by 2024", explained Dietmar Reindl, COO of IMMOFINANZ, on the strategy.

