Bank of Åland Plc

Financial Calendar

July 20, 2021, 9.30 a.m.

Financial information and Annual General Meeting, 2022 The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) will publish financial information in 2022 as follows:



Year-end Report and Annual Report for 2021 Year-end Report for 2021: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Annual Report for 2021: Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Interim Reports, 2022 Interim Report for January-March: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Half-Year Financial Report for January-June: Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Interim Report for January-September: Tuesday, October 25, 2022 Annual General Meeting, 2022 The Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Further information is available from Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel. +358 40 512 7505.







