Recording of LHV Group's 20 July investor webinar

After disclosing the 2021 Q2 interim report, LHV Group organised an investor meeting on 20 July 2021 in the form of a webinar. Quarterly results and an overview of the company's progress were presented by Madis Toomsalu, CEO of LHV Group, Kadri Kiisel, Chairman of the Managment Board of LHV Pank and Vahur Vallistu, Chairman of the Managment Board of LHV Varahaldus.



The live coverage was followed by 27 participants, the live feed of the presentation was broadcast over Zoom.