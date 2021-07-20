NXP Semiconductors and MOTER Technologies Join Forces to Extend Connected Vehicle Insurance Opportunities

Links deep vehicle data to insurance industry for risk assessment and cost modeling



Combines NXP’s new S32G2 high-performance automotive processors with MOTER’s insurance data science expertise and software



Enables vehicle data monetization with new and improved automotive insurance services



EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) and MOTER Technologies, Inc., an insurtech company focused on bridging the gap between the automotive and insurance ecosystems, have announced a secure data exchange platform that links deep data from connected vehicles to the insurance industry to power data science solutions for risk assessment, cost modeling, and more. The platform combines NXP’s S32G2 vehicle network processors, offering a new type of vehicle edge compute with the ability to access vehicle-wide data, with MOTER data analytics software to help fully monetize vehicle data for new and improved automotive insurance services.

New vehicle insurance policies driven by telematics data, which have reached penetration rates as much as 30% in some insurance companies,* represent a market that is expected to grow over 27% annually as insurance providers develop new data-driven insurance products. ** Access to a broader automotive dataset, with more detailed and accurate insights, can enable the development of next-generation analytics tools for actuarial analysis, new mobility product development and claims management.

While connected vehicles can generate terabytes of data per hour, some of which can be leveraged for sophisticated underwriting and multiple business applications, carmakers and insurance companies are impeded from a lack of available, cost-effective data processing platforms with sufficient performance, security and centralized access to vehicle-wide data.

To meet this need, NXP and MOTER have integrated their offerings into a platform that targets the needs of the automotive and insurance industries. The MOTER platform offers advanced risk algorithms that can be updated over-the-air and combined with an insurance carrier’s or mobility company’s custom insurance algorithms to create marketable driver insights. The MOTER platform can be licensed for use with OEM vehicles to facilitate data exchange with insurers and mobility companies who are willing to subscribe and pay for driver insights to enable new vehicle data-driven products, including, but not limited to, usage-based insurance.