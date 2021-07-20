Ambu Falls as BofA Sees 60% Downside on Single-Use Endoscope Challenges
- (PLX AI) – Ambu fell 2% in early trading after Bank of America analysts significantly cut their price target on the stock and reiterated an underperform rating.
- At a price target of DKK 90, Ambu has 60% implied downside
- The company's single-use scopes may have a smaller potential market than expected, and may need to be repriced lower, BofA analysts said
- Increased competition can also add pressure on market share and could lead to price deflation: BofA
